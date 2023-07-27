Actors Rohan Campbell, left, and Alexander Elliot are seen in their roles in the YTV show "The Hardy Boys" in an undated production still image handout. As the show enters its final chapter, the stars say they're proud of the way the latest screen adaptation of the classic book series has bridged generations of fans since its 2020 debut. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Nelvana, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

‘The Hardy Boys’ stars on nostalgia and appeal of the show as it enters final season

As YTV’s The Hardy Boys enters its final chapter, the show’s stars say they’re proud of the way the latest screen adaptation of the classic book series has bridged generations of fans since its 2020 debut.

“I remember scrolling down a few IMDb reviews and I saw a whole paragraph and it was this guy who went into so much detail about how he’s 60 years old and grew up reading the books and that he now gets to share it with his kids,” said 18-year-old Toronto actor Alexander Elliot, who plays Joe Hardy, the younger of the two titular teenage brothers and amateur mystery solvers.

“That kind of just melted my heart and the ability to reach every part of that legacy is really special.”

Rohan Campbell,the 25-year-old Alberta-bornactor who plays older brother Frank Hardy, said the show’s appeal — much like recent TV and film iterations of older stories and pop culture phenomena — comes down to nostalgia.

“I can’t imagine how cool it must be as a parent to be able to see your child experience something that you also experienced at their age, and share the joy you felt, it’s what comes to mind,” he said in an interview.

The show is inspired by the popular mystery book series that debuted nearly a century ago, written by various ghostwriters — including Canadian Leslie McFarlane — under the pseudonym Franklin W. Dixon.

The books have been adapted for TV before, but this version has been marketed as a darker spin on the classic tales set in the 1980s.

In the third and final season of The Hardy Boys, the brothers face another challenge in their fictional town of Bridgeport when they receive posthumous guidance from their grandmother in search of a powerful relic that can spell danger in the wrong hands.

Campbell said the tonal shift and the appeal to newer generations is similar to what he sees in movies like the recently released blockbuster “Barbie.”

“Any through line of communication between generations is so special,” he said. “Anything where the youth can sit down with the next generation above them and be joyful together, escape together and be in the same space is not really measurable.

“It kind of feels like you’re a piece of history in a weird way because 40 years from now, somebody else may pick up a project like ours and do a rendition on it…it feels really cool to be able to stamp the ‘Hardy Boys’ passport.”

Much like his co-star, Elliot says he developed a newfound love for the ’80s, including DeLorean cars and “Back to the Future” replays, during the show’s three-year run.

Elliot and Campbell say they’re grateful for the experience and the audiences they’ve gained over three seasons and they will carry that with them as the Canadian Screen Award-winning series ends.

“I grew up with these people and gained a second family,” said Campbell. “I don’t think I would have the confidence to move on and do the stuff I’ve done if it wasn’t for the space that the show gave me…it’s been really incredible.”

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canada’s Summer McIntosh wins gold in 200m butterfly at World Aquatics Championship
Next story
Young Lacombe resident establishes flourishing tutoring business

Just Posted

The mural installment by the Moon and Lotus on 50 A Ave. is one of two murals that are being installed this summer as part of the Town’s mural project. (Sarah Baker/Sylvan Lake News photo)
A new mural has been installed in downtown Sylvan Lake

(Advocate file photo)
Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service closed July 26 and temporarily on July 28

The U17B Storm won bronze during the Provincial games held in Lloydminster. (photo from the Sylvan Lake Minor Ball Facebook page)
Three Sylvan Lake softball teams take home provincial medals

Rev. John Yoos. (submitted photo)
Sylvan Lakers remember former Memorial Church minister John Yoos