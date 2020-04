The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada as of April 18, 2020

More than 2,000 confirmed in Alberta

Latest numbers in Canada show confirmed cases total reached more than 33,000 Saturday afternoon. CP photo

The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 4:20 p.m. on April 18, 2020:

There are 33,218 confirmed and presumptive cases in Canada.

_ Quebec: 17,521 confirmed (including 805 deaths, 3,315 resolved)

_ Ontario: 10,010 confirmed (including 514 deaths, 4,875 resolved)

_ Alberta: 2,397 confirmed (including 50 deaths, 1,124 resolved)

_ British Columbia: 1,647 confirmed (including 81 deaths, 987 resolved)

_ Nova Scotia: 649 confirmed (including 7 deaths, 184 resolved)

_ Saskatchewan: 309 confirmed (including 4 deaths, 234 resolved), 4 presumptive

_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 257 confirmed (including 3 deaths, 189 resolved)

_ Manitoba: 243 confirmed (including 5 deaths, 140 resolved), 10 presumptive

_ New Brunswick: 118 confirmed (including 87 resolved)

_ Prince Edward Island: 26 confirmed (including 23 resolved)

_ Repatriated Canadians: 13 confirmed

_ Yukon: 9 confirmed (including 7 resolved)

_ Northwest Territories: 5 confirmed (including 3 resolved)

_ Nunavut: No confirmed cases

_ Total: 33,218 (14 presumptive, 33,204 confirmed including 1,469 deaths, 11,168 resolved)

