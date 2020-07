The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Sunday

There are 113,920 confirmed cases in Canada

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 5 p.m. Sunday:

There are 113,920 confirmed cases in Canada.

— Quebec: 58,583 confirmed (including 5,667 deaths, 50,812 resolved)

— Ontario: 38,680 confirmed (including 2,763 deaths, 34,359 resolved)

— Alberta: 10,086 confirmed (including 178 deaths, 8,567 resolved)

— British Columbia: 3,419 confirmed (including 191 deaths, 2,934 resolved)

— Saskatchewan: 1,178 confirmed (including 16 deaths, 873 resolved)

— Nova Scotia: 1,067 confirmed (including 63 deaths, 1,004 resolved)

— Manitoba: 388 confirmed (including 7 deaths, 319 resolved), 13 presumptive

— Newfoundland and Labrador: 266 confirmed (including 3 deaths, 259 resolved)

— New Brunswick: 170 confirmed (including 2 deaths, 165 resolved)

— Prince Edward Island: 36 confirmed (including 34 resolved)

— Yukon: 14 confirmed (including 13 resolved)

— Repatriated Canadians: 13 confirmed (including 13 resolved)

— Northwest Territories: 5 confirmed (including 5 resolved)

— Nunavut: No confirmed cases, 2 presumptive

— Total: 113,920 (15 presumptive, 113,905 confirmed including 8,890 deaths, 99,357 resolved)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26.

Coronavirus