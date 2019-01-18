THE LATEST: Trump meeting North Korean envoy at WH

President Donald Trump is meeting shortly with a North Korean envoy in the Oval Office

The Latest on U.S.-North Korea talks (all times local to Washington, DC):

12:15 p.m.

President Donald Trump is meeting shortly with a North Korean envoy in the Oval Office to discuss efforts to get North Korea to give up its nuclear program.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says Trump will meet with Kim Yong Chol to discuss relations between the two countries and continued progress on “North Korea’s final, fully verified denuclearization.”

The former North Korea former spy chief met earlier with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (pahm-PAY’-oh) at a Washington hotel.

Trump has spoken several times of prospects for a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (kim jawng oon) early this year. He’s also exchanged several letters with Kim despite little tangible progress on a vague denuclearization agreement reached at their historic first meeting last June in Singapore.

__

11:15 a.m.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (pahm-PAY’-oh) and North Korea’s former spy chief have begun their highly anticipated meeting aimed at resuming efforts to end the North’s nuclear weapons program.

They hope to make progress in trying to arrange a second summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (kim jawng oon).

Pompeo and Kim Yong Chol are meeting at a Washington hotel but they’re not responding to reporters’ questions heading into the talks.

There are tentative plans after the talks to head the White House for a possible meeting with Trump.

Trump has spoken several times of having a second summit early this year, And he’s exchanged multiple letters with Kim despite little tangible progress on a vague denuclearization agreement reached at their historic first meeting last June in Singapore.

___

12:35 a.m.

President Donald Trump has spoken several times of having a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un early this year. And Trump has exchanged multiple letters with Kim despite little tangible progress on a vague denuclearization agreement reached at their first meeting — last June in Singapore.

Since then, several private analysts have published reports detailing continuing North Korean development of nuclear and missile technology.

Talks in Washington between Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are former North Korean spy chief Kim Yong Chol are aimed at finalizing a second summit.

Administration officials say the North Korean envoy may visit the White House after the meeting and could meet with Trump.

