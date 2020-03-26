The interactive map, which is continually updated, shows that one case exists within ‘Stettler and County’

The Province is reporting one case of COVID-19 in the Stettler region.

According to the Province, there are now 35 cases of COVID-19 in Alberta Health Services’ Central Zone.

Meanwhile, the Calgary Zone has the highest number of reported cases at 250. Overall, there are, as of March 26th, 419 cases of COVID-19 across the province of Alberta and 3,385 cases nation-wide.

The map that breaks down the general locations of cases in Alberta can be found at https://covid19stats.alberta.ca/.

To date, 35,089 tests for COVID-19 have been carried out across Alberta with 419 being returned as positive.

Alberta Health has advised the best way to protect yourself is to take health protocols from AHS seriously.

“The best way to protect yourself and those around you is to take steps to socially distance yourself, stay home if sick, wash your hands regularly, and follow all the other public guidance we’re making available. We all need to take these measures seriously.”

