The Province is reporting two additional cases of COVID-19 in the Stettler region.

The interactive map, which is continually updated, shows that three cases did exist within ‘Stettler and County’. This currently includes two active cases and one which has recovered.

According to the Province, there are to date 1,114 cases in the Calgary zone, 399 cases in the Edmonton zone, 105 cases in the North zone, 74 cases in the Central zone and 33 cases in the South zone.

Also, of these cases, there are currently 47 people in hospital, and 14 of whom have been admitted to intensive care units (ICU).

A total of 32 people have died in the Calgary zone, seven people have died in the Edmonton zone, six people have died in the North zone, and one person has died in the Central zone.

Stronger outbreak measures have been put in place at continuing care facilities. To date, 199 cases have been confirmed at these facilities, with a total of 29 deaths.

There have been 77,007 people tested for COVID-19 and a total of 79,781 tests performed by the lab. There were 2,465 tests completed in the last 24 hours.

Effective April 15th, continuing care workers will be required to wear masks at all times when providing direct patient care or working in patient care areas.

Also, starting April 16th, workers in long-term care and designated supportive living sites will only be allowed to work at one location. This requirement must be fully implemented no later than April 23rd.

According to Alberta Health Services, the province has expanded access to COVID-19 laboratory tests to better trace the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“In addition to testing in hard-hit areas and testing of vulnerable Albertans and essential workers, any individual exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 including cough, fever, runny nose, sore throat or shortness of breath, is now eligible for testing.”

The map that breaks down the general locations of cases in Alberta can be found at https://covid19stats.alberta.ca/.

