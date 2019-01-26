The shutdown today: Workers to get paid ‘in the coming days’

Federal workers have gone a month without pay, marking longest government shutdown in U.S. history

President Donald Trump signed a short-term deal Friday to end the shutdown after delays at the nation’s airports and widespread disruptions brought new urgency to efforts to resolve the standoff.

Travellers endured widespread flight delays in the Northeast as federal officials grappled with a shortage of air traffic controllers, who missed paychecks Friday because of the partial government shutdown. LaGuardia Airport in New York and Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey were the hardest hit, but delays rippled across the nation’s air-travel system.

Federal workers who have gone a month without getting paid during the longest government shutdown in U.S. history expressed relief Friday that a deal had been reached to end the impasse but are worried they’ll be in the same spot in a few weeks.

When will they get paid? It’s unclear at this time. The White House tweeted that it will be “in the coming days.”

___

Quotes of the day:

“If we don’t get a fair deal from Congress, the government will either shut down on Feb. 15, again, or I will use the powers afforded to me under the laws and Constitution of the United States to address this emergency,” — Trump

“The president thought he could crack Democrats and he didn’t, and I hope it’s a lesson for him.” — Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

___

What’s coming next:

The Trump administration asked federal department heads to reopen offices in a “prompt and orderly manner” and said furloughed employees can return to work. A bipartisan committee of lawmakers will be formed to review recommendations from Homeland Security experts and law enforcement concerning what actions should be taken on the southern border.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
9 dead, search for 300 missing after Brazil dam collapse
Next story
Holocaust survivor remembers Auschwitz on her 92nd birthday

Just Posted

Mother Teresa and Fox Run School host session to teach about vaping and cannabis

Gail Foreman from Alberta Health Services taught an information session on Jan. 23

Innisfail-Sylvan Lake MLA Devin Dreeshen opens new constituency office

Dreeshen’s new office on 50 Avenue is one of two offices, the other is located in Innisfail

Ard-E is ready for duty

Talking, singing, dancing RCMP robot will help support children experiencing traumatic events

Eckville man charged with making child pornography

ICE Unit arrested the man on Jan. 10, he was again arrested by Sylvan Lake RCMP on Jan. 18

Red Deer RCMP arrest eight in stolen vehicle operation

During the project, six stolen vehicles were located and recovered

RCMP charge Ontario youth with trying to get someone to plant a bomb

RCMP are expected to give an update today and say there’s no immediate threat to public safety

Crisp & Delicious chicken nugget recall due to possible Salmonella contamination

The recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased

No winning ticket in latest $17.4 million Lotto Max jackpot

One ticket that matched six-out-of-seven numbers won $300,000

Canadian man found guilty of sexually assaulting wife under threat of deportation

He was found not guilty on five other charges — one of assault and two each of sexual assault and extortion

Pizzagate: Tiger Woods denied a slice on the fairway

Woods denied pizza during Torrey pro-am

Crown stays manslaughter charge against former Calgary pastor in son’s death

Nel family statement says Crown had concerns with evidence

Memos: Facebook allowed ‘friendly fraud’ to profit from kids

The lawsuit, filed California, centred on allegations that Facebook knowingly milked teenagers

Standing ovation for Michael Jackson accusers at Sundance

Wade Robson and James Safechuck speak out in film ‘Leaving Neverland’

Canadians rescue five injured peacekeepers in Mali

This is the second medical-evacuation mission in less than a week

Most Read