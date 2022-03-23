The Stettler RCMP have made a number of arrests in recent days

The Stettler RCMP responded to a pair of complaints on March 15.

In the first, members of the Stettler RCMP detachment attended to a business which had reported an armed robbery.

It is reported that a suspect entered the business, brandished a handgun and demanded cash and cigarettes before departing in a waiting vehicle.

With the Stettler RCMP working in conjunction with the Central Alberta Crime Reduction Unit, the vehicle involved in the escape was located and investigators seized evidence related to the robbery.

Subsequently, on March 18 Stettler RCMP arrested Stettler resident Triston James Ruby, 36, on charges of robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent to commit an offence and failure to comply with conditions of an undertaking.

Ruby was remanded in custody until his next appearance in Red Deer Court on Tue, March 22.

Also on March 15, the Stettler detachment responded to a traffic complaint within the Town of Stettler.

Members attended the scene and located the subject of the complaint, the operator of a red Ford Focus who had collided with a parked vehicle.

After conducting an investigation and search of the Ford Focus, members located a loaded revolver, a taser and “various other weapons” in the vehicle.

As a result of the investigation, William (Bill) McKinnon, 65, of Stettler County was charged with 10 firearms and weapons related offences as well as issued a violation ticket related to the collision.

After a release hearing, McKinnon was remanded into custody until his next court date on Thu, March 24.

“S/Sgt. Bruce Holliday, on behalf of the Stettler RCMP, would like to thank the members of the public who are playing meaningful roles in our Community Policing Plan by communicating and reporting suspicious activities to the police,” wrote S/Sgt. Holliday, in a media release.

“We are much more effective when we are working together to make our communities safer places to live.”

Anyone in the public who suspects criminal activity in the community can call the Stettler RCMP detachment at 403-742-3381.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.p3tips.com, or by downloading the app from the Apple or Google store.

