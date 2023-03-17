Brendan Fraser, winner for best performance by an actor in a leading role, left, and Adrien Morot, winner for best makeup and hairstyling, both for “The Whale,” pose at the Governors Ball after the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Montreal-based designer for “The Whale” Morot says that his first Oscar wouldn’t mean as much if his friend Fraser didn’t come away with some hardware of his own. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/John Locher

The Sylvan Lake Libraries Film Society is Screening Oscar Winning Movie at Landmark Cinemas

Oscar winning film The Whale will be screened at the Landmark Theatre

The Oscar winning movie The Whale will be screened by the Sylvan Lake Municipal Library film society at the Landmark Cinema on March 27.

Library head programmer Corrie Brown told Sylvan Lake News bringing independent films to the community is an absolute joy.

“The film society allows us to bring in independent films that show a broad range of artistic expression and humanity which don’t normally make it to the big screen in our area.”

The film society has been run by the library in collaboration with the theatre for 14 years. Movies are selected by a committee made up of members, volunteers and library staff. The movies chosen are from a release schedule list provided by the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) where the committee reviews the synopsis, content and availability to make their choice.

The committee does its best to bring in unique powerful and timely films like The Whale, Brown said.

“The Whale tells a story of life and love, of obesity and humanity, told in such a way that we don’t normally see in film. It has a wonderful cast and tells such a beautiful story, one that we know would be impactful for our community. “

So far the community’s response to the movie choice has been great.

“We’ve seen lots of new people coming in to pick up tickets and signing up for a library card while they’re at it.”

American psychological drama The Whale stars academy award winner Brendan Fraser, Hong Chau, Sadie Sink and is directed by Darren Aronofsky.

Tickets for the screening are available to purchase at the library.

READ MORE: Canadians competing in top categories at tonight’s Oscars

 

