The town of Sylvan Lake approved the Citizen of the Year Award Policy

The Citizen of the Year Awards will recognize the achievements of people in the community

The Town of Sylvan Lake council recently approved the Citizen of the Year Awards Policy detailing the process for a new awards ceremony which will honour community members.

For the Citizen of the Year awards individuals may be recognized in the following categories:

Citizenship

Long Time Service Volunteer

Music, Art, Culture and Heritage

Environmental Stewardship

Sports Excellence

Youth Award of Excellence

Mayor’s Distinguished Award

While in future years the awards nomination process will open on the first Monday in January, FCSS director Alissa McDonald told Sylvan Lake News that this year would look a little different.

“The start for nominations this year has yet to be determined, however in a typical year nominations will open on the first Monday of January and close on the first Friday of February with the awards typically taking place in June.”

Nominations may be submitted by the mayor, council members, town staff and members of the public. People nominated can also be nominated in more than one category during the same year, McDonald said.

“While an individual will be able to be nominated in more than one category in a year they will only be able to win in each category only once in their lifetime.”

In future years the winner will be picked by the Citizen Recognition Committee comprised of two council members and the winners from each category in the previous year with the only recipient not chosen by the committee being the Mayor’s Distinguished Award recipient.

The policy to establish the new Citizen of the Year Awards was important, McDonald said.

“Council acknowledges the importance of recognizing significant accomplishments, which enhance community spirit and positively impact the Town of Sylvan Lake and its citizens.”

When the Citizen of the Year Award nomination forms are made available they can be dropped off, emailed or sent through the online form to the Town of Sylvan Lake Volunteer Centre coordinator who then will distribute it to the Citizen Recognition Committee.

