Sylvan Lake Town Office (file photo)

Sylvan Lake Town Office (file photo)

The town of Sylvan Lake approved the Citizen of the Year Award Policy

The Citizen of the Year Awards will recognize the achievements of people in the community

The Town of Sylvan Lake council recently approved the Citizen of the Year Awards Policy detailing the process for a new awards ceremony which will honour community members.

For the Citizen of the Year awards individuals may be recognized in the following categories:

  • Citizenship
  • Long Time Service Volunteer
  • Music, Art, Culture and Heritage
  • Environmental Stewardship
  • Sports Excellence
  • Youth Award of Excellence
  • Mayor’s Distinguished Award

While in future years the awards nomination process will open on the first Monday in January, FCSS director Alissa McDonald told Sylvan Lake News that this year would look a little different.

“The start for nominations this year has yet to be determined, however in a typical year nominations will open on the first Monday of January and close on the first Friday of February with the awards typically taking place in June.”

Nominations may be submitted by the mayor, council members, town staff and members of the public. People nominated can also be nominated in more than one category during the same year, McDonald said.

“While an individual will be able to be nominated in more than one category in a year they will only be able to win in each category only once in their lifetime.”

In future years the winner will be picked by the Citizen Recognition Committee comprised of two council members and the winners from each category in the previous year with the only recipient not chosen by the committee being the Mayor’s Distinguished Award recipient.

The policy to establish the new Citizen of the Year Awards was important, McDonald said.

“Council acknowledges the importance of recognizing significant accomplishments, which enhance community spirit and positively impact the Town of Sylvan Lake and its citizens.”

When the Citizen of the Year Award nomination forms are made available they can be dropped off, emailed or sent through the online form to the Town of Sylvan Lake Volunteer Centre coordinator who then will distribute it to the Citizen Recognition Committee.

READ MORE: Nominations open for Youth Spark Awards

 

@sarahbaker
sarah.baker@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

sylvanlake

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: Sylvan Lake RCMP arrest male youth after firearms complaint

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Town Office (file photo)
The town of Sylvan Lake approved the Citizen of the Year Award Policy

(File photo by Advocate staff)
UPDATE: Sylvan Lake RCMP arrest male youth after firearms complaint

File photo. (Photo by Myra Nicks/Sylvan Lake News)
Sylvan Lake to receive new fire engine

Food Truck Thursday on Festival Street. Sylvan Lake News photo
Sylvan Lake council passes mobile vending bylaw

Pop-up banner image