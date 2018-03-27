These USB chargers could pose risk of shock, fire

Health Canada warns of safety hazards and has issued a recall of multiple products

  • Mar. 27, 2018 10:30 a.m.
  • News

The federal government has organized a large recall of various uncertified USB chargers after it was found they could pose a risk of electrical shock and fire.

The affected products were sold at various retailers across Canada and did not pass a standard electrical test, according to the recall alert.

Consumers have been asked to immediately stop using the USB products listed above, and either return them to the retailer where they were bought or dispose of them.

Anyone that has experienced health or safety incidents associated with these products are asked to contact Health Canada and fill out a product safety report, found here.


ragnar.haagen@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Sylvan Lake and Fogdog Energy to enter negotiations

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake and Fogdog Energy to enter negotiations

Fogdog Energy proposes a no landfill solution to municipal solid waste

Pets should be considered in cannabis bylaws, says local vet

Dr. Lana Keating and her husband Tim warn recreational marijuana toxic in dogs

Annual musical festival needs volunteers to continue

The 19th annual Sylvan Celebration of Music festival showcased a wide range of performers

Photo: Teamwork gets the job done quicker

Seventy-eight year old George Brown out shoveling snow with his three granddaughters last Sunday

Pursuit with rogue semi ends in arrest

RCMP chased a stolen semi tractor from Red Deer to Airdrie

Are you plogging yet? Canadians are jumping on board a clean new trend

Melanie Knight in Vancouver has taken up a 30-day challenge to collect trash for 10 minutes

These USB chargers could pose risk of shock, fire

Health Canada warns of safety hazards and has issued a recall of multiple products

Teen from Maskwacis crowned Miss Central Alberta

The 13-year-old is heading to Toronto, Ont. for nationals in August

Three guns stolen in Wetaskiwin rural break and enter

Wetaskiwin RCMP seek information on two break and enters in rural Wetaskiwin

Canadian whistleblower at centre of privacy scandal to testify in UK

He had alleged Cambridge Analytica used data harvested from Facebook users to help Trump in 2016

Canadians look to win 100-plus medals at Gold Coast Commonwealth Games

Canada will send 283 athletes to the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, looking to mine 100-plus medals Down Under

Quebec mosque shooting suspect pleads not guilty

The man accused in the slayings at a Quebec City mosque last year, Alexandre Bissonnette, pleads not guilty

One night Wetaskiwin crime wave Mar. 24 from Maskwacis residents

Wetaskiwin RCMP arrest four in break and enter, robbery, mischief and theft

Rachel Notley celebrates court decision to not hear B.C.’s Trans Mountain appeal

B.C. had wanted court to uphold City of Burnaby bylaws and block pipeline expansion

Most Read