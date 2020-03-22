Thieves try to break into store’s ATM near Cochrane

Suspects fled before police arrived

Police are looking for two suspects in relation to a break and enter near Cochrane. RCMP photo

Two suspects tried to break into a store in Bragg Creek, west of Calgary, to gain access to the ATM inside, police said.

Cochrane RCMP responded to a break and enter complaint at a gas station in Bragg Creek Sunday at 1 a.m.

At least two suspects broke into the store in an effort to gain access to the ATM inside.

One of the suspects appears to be brandishing a firearm. The suspects were ultimately not successful and fled the scene before police arrived.

The first suspect is described as holding a sledgehammer and wearing black pants, a camouflaged jacket, orange gloves and a balaclava covering his face.

The second culprit is described as holding a firearm and wearing blue high-visibility coveralls, a dark hood, light coloured gloves and a black balaclava.

The suspect vehicle appears to be a grey or silver Chevrolet extended cab truck.


Most Read