Thieves who stole Nikirk flat deck trailer captured on camera

Thieves involved in five break and enters

  • Jan. 21, 2019 9:30 a.m.
  • News

It looks like a pair of thieves had a busy night in the Rimbey area.

While the pair worked under a cover of darkness, their actions, which involved five separate break and enters during the overnight period of Jan. 9 – 10, were captured on camera and now the RCMP are hot on their trail, ready to track them down.

Camera images show one was thief was wearing orange coveralls and a white mask and the other individual was dressed in black.

Investigation from the scenes indicate that the two men who were driving a black pickup, stole a flat-deck trailer belonging to Nikirk Construction. The trailer is unique in that it is homebuilt with the company name cut into the metal and there is an aluminum wind breaker on the front of the trailer.

If you have information about these incidents to please call the Rimbey RCMP at 403-843-2224, or call your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

