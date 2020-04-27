Maskwacis and Wetaskiwin RCMP execute search warrant; seized illegal drugs and weapons. Black Press file photo.

Thirteen arrested in Wetaskiwin for illegal drug and weapon possession

Maskwacis and Wetaskiwin RCMP execute search warrant; seized illegal drugs and weapons.

On April 23, 2020 members of the Maskwacis RCMP General Investigation Section with the assistance from Wetaskiwin RCMP executed a search warrant at a residence in Wetaskiwin, Alta. Thirteen occupants of the residence were arrested without incident.

During a search of the residence a sawed-off shotgun, a sawed-off rifle, a Taser, heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and cannabis were seized along with an undisclosed amount of cash. Other items located inside the residence indicated drug trafficking had been taking place.

As a result of the search warrant and investigation the following charges have been laid.

Ronald George Thom, 27, of Wetaskiwin is charged with the following:

· Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (x3)

· Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling

· Careless use of a Firearm (x2)

· Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose (x3)

· Possession of Weapon contrary to Prohibition Order (x2)

· Fail to Comply with Release Order (x3)

· Possession of a Weapon without a license (x2)

· Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon (x3)

David Gordon Hill, 62, of Wetaskiwin is charged with the following:

· Careless use of a Firearm (x2)

· Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose (x3)

· Fail to Comply with Release Order

· Possession of a Weapon without a license (x2)

· Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon (x3)

Nicole Agnes Buffalo, 38, of Wetaskiwin is charged with the following:

· Careless use of a Firearm (x2)

· Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (x3)

· Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling

· Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose (x2)

· Possession of a Weapon without a license (x3)

· Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon (x3)

Jenise Kendra Bull, 40, of Maskwacis is charged with the following:

· Unsafe storage of a Firearm (x2)

· Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose (x3)

· Fail to Comply with Release Order

· Possession of a Weapon without license (x2)

· Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon (x3)

Angela Christie Littlechild, 44, of Maskwacis is charged with the following:

· Possession of a controlled substance

· Fail to comply with probation

· Careless use of a Firearm (x2)

· Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose (x3)

· Possession of a Weapon without license (x2)

· Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon (x3)

William Edgar Littlechild, 21, of Maskwacis is charged with the following:

· Careless use of a Firearm (x2)

· Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose (x3)

· Possession of Weapon contrary to Order (x2)

· Fail to Comply with Release Order

· Possession of a Weapon without license (x2)

· Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon (x3)

If anyone has information regarding these suspects, they are asked to contact the Wetaskiwin RCMP Detachment at 780-312-7267 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

-Sumbitted by the Wetaskiwin RCMP


shaela.dansereau@pipestoneflyer.ca
Most Read