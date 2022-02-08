Thirteen more deaths and 1,667 new COVID-19 cases in Alberta

COVID-19 numbers in Red Deer are continuing to drop, with 809 active cases confirmed on Tuesday.

In Alberta, 1,667 new cases of the virus were reported, according to confirmed lab testing results. This brings the provincial total of active cases to 28,265.

Thirteen additional deaths were reported in Alberta on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 3,686. No more deaths were reported in Red Deer, keeping the total local death toll at 88 in the city.

But three more people died Central zone, bringing the death toll to 456 to date.

Hospitalizations in the province are still going up with 1,623 people in hospital in Alberta with the virus, including 129 in intensive care.

In Central zone, there were 3,252 active COVID cases, with 168 people in hospital and six in intensive care.

Stettler County had 93 active cases, Clearwater County had 95, Mountain View County had 109, Red Deer County had 241, the City of Lacombe had 106, Lacombe County had 118, Olds had 68 and Sylvan Lake had 95.

Wetaskiwin, including Maskwacis, had 487 active cases, while Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, had 141 and Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and part of Lacombe County, had 40.

The City of Camrose had 146, Kneehill County had 102, Camrose County has 29 and Drumheller had 64.