Thorsby/ Breton RCMP respond to double fatality

A collision on Highway 39 at the intersection of Range Road 52 resulted in the death of two males.

Thorsby/Breton RCMP responded to a serious motor vehicle collision on Nov. 5, at 4:04 p.m. on Highway 39 at the intersection of Range Road 52. The collision resulted in the death of two males.

Information obtained on scene by the RCMP indicates that a pick up with a flat deck trailer was travelling southbound on Range Road 52 and collided with a semi truck pulling an empty tanker trailer which was travelling westbound on Highway 39.

The 57-year-old driver of the pick up truck from Wetaskiwin County and the pick up truck’s 52-year-old passenger from Leduc were both declared dead at the collision scene. The driver of the semi truck did not suffer any injuries.

The RCMP collision analyst was on the scene to conduct an investigation. Traffic was diverted until shortly after midnight when the highways were cleared for travel.

The double fatality collision remains under investigation by the RCMP.



shaela.dansereau@pipestoneflyer.ca

