Thorsby RCMP investigate fatal collision on Highway 39

The 44-year-old male driver from Edmonton was declared deceased on scene.

At 11:50 a.m. on Nov. 30, 2021 Thorsby and Breton RCMP received a request for assistance from Emergency Medical Services (EMS) at a single vehicle collision on Highway 39 near Range Road 281 in Leduc County, Alta.

EMS was already on site when Thorsby and Breton RCMP arrived on scene. STARS air ambulance also attended the scene.

The 44-year-old male driver from Edmonton was declared deceased on scene.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a van was travelling westbound on Highway 39 when the vehicle went off the road and came to a stop in an open field.

Thorsby RCMP and the RCMP Collision Analyst continue to investigate the cause of the collision.


