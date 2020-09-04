Thorsby RCMP investigating several stolen hot tubs

Two Arctic Spas Tundra hot tub model were part of the several stolen. Photo/ www.arcticspas.com Two Arctic Spas Tundra hot tub model were part of the several stolen. Photo/ www.arcticspas.com

Thorsby RCMP are seeking assistance in a stolen hot tub incident. RCMP are investigating the theft of seven Arctic Spas Hot tubs from a manufacturing site in Thorsby. Public assistance is being sought from anyone who has information, either about the stolen spas or the truck involved.

The hot tubs were stolen when a transport truck with a false name loaded the seven spas without legal authority at the manufacturing site Sept. 2, at 9 a.m. The truck was identified by the driver as: 10036218 Canada Inc. Transport Pascal Charland out of Chateauguay, QC.

The truck is described as a white Volvo semi truck with no company markings and is equipped with a bunk/ sleeper. The trailer is a rather new looking flat deck.

The driver of the truck is described as a Caucasian male approximately 30 to 40-years of age and five-foot-six-inches tall. He is also described as being heavy set with short brown hair and is unshaven.

The stolen Arctic Spas models were Ocean, Totem, Yukon, Aurora, Fox, and two Tundras.

If you have any information about these spas, or you see this truck please contact Thorsby RCMP at 780-789-3613. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.



shaela.dansereau@pipestoneflyer.ca

