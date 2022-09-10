Thorsby RCMP respond to fatal collision involving ambulance

In the early morning hours of Saturday Sept. 10, Thorsby RCMP were dispatched to a fatal collision involving an ambulance.

At 4:04 a.m., Thorsby RCMP and members of the Breton and Leduc RCMP detachments responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision on Highway 39 just west of Thorsby. The multi-vehicle collision involved an ambulance and an older model Buick Skylark.

A 27-year-old male, the driver and lone occupant of the Buick, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the ambulance, a 51-year-old female was also pronounced deceased at the scene.

The male passenger in the ambulance suffered serious injuries and was taken to an Edmonton hospital. There were no patients on-board the ambulance at the time of the collision.

An RCMP Collision Analyst attended the scene and preliminary investigation shows that the Buick was travelling westbound on Highway 39 when it crossed the center line and collided with the eastbound ambulance.

Alcohol and/or drugs appear to be a factor in the collision.