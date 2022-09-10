File photo

File photo

Thorsby RCMP respond to fatal collision involving ambulance

In the early morning hours of Saturday Sept. 10, Thorsby RCMP were dispatched to a fatal collision involving an ambulance.

At 4:04 a.m., Thorsby RCMP and members of the Breton and Leduc RCMP detachments responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision on Highway 39 just west of Thorsby. The multi-vehicle collision involved an ambulance and an older model Buick Skylark.

A 27-year-old male, the driver and lone occupant of the Buick, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the ambulance, a 51-year-old female was also pronounced deceased at the scene.

Two people were pronounced deceased at the scene: the 27-year-old male from Edmonton driving and lone occupant of the Buick and the 51-year-old female driving the ambulance.

The male passenger in the ambulance suffered serious injuries and was taken to an Edmonton hospital. There were no patients on-board the ambulance at the time of the collision.

An RCMP Collision Analyst attended the scene and preliminary investigation shows that the Buick was travelling westbound on Highway 39 when it crossed the center line and collided with the eastbound ambulance.

Alcohol and/or drugs appear to be a factor in the collision.

Previous story
Visitors bearing tributes gather in London to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II
Next story
Pierre Poilievre chosen as new Conservative Party of Canada leader on 1st ballot

Just Posted

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II receives Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during an audience at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Monday March 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Parsons/Pool via AP
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks of Queen’s ‘affection for Canadians’

Queen Elizabeth II attends an armed forces act of loyalty parade in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jane Barlow/Pool via AP
QUIZ: A tribute to the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II

Ian Oostindie during the by-election campaign. (Facebook photo)
Ian Oostindie named new Sylvan Lake town councillor

If you or someone you know is experiencing a dental emergency and you’re not sure you can afford help, call Sylvan Lake Community Partners Association. (File photo)
Better option for dental emergencies