Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw is still reminding Albertans to be cautious as COVID-19 vaccines roll out quickly. (Photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)

Thousands of Central Albertans booked for second-dose appointments

The province reported 244 new cases of the virus Friday

Central Albertans have been quick to lock up second-dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

According to Alberta Health Services, from June 1-3, more than 4,200 second-dose appointments were booked across the Central zone. From June 4-11, there are 3,155 second-dose shots booked in the region.

Premier Jason Kenney said as of Wednesday, 112,270 Albertans had already booked a second-dose appointment.

Those numbers come as Alberta has administered 2,951,927 doses of the vaccine, with 466,269 people fully immunized. So far, 65.3 per cent of the population aged 12 and over has received at least one dose, with 10.4 per cent of the province above the age of 12 fully vaccinated.

“As cases and hospitalizations decline and the number of Albertans getting vaccinated rises, we must remember COVID-19 is waiting for any chance we give it,” Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said on Twitter Friday.

“Continue to keep each other safe this weekend. Wear a mask, keep a safe distance and stay home if even minor symptoms arise.”

Nearly 50 per cent of Red Deer residents have at least one dose of the vaccine, while about 12 per cent of the city is fully vaccinated.

Lacombe has 45.9 per cent of its population with at least one dose and 10.2 per cent with two doses. In Sylvan Lake, 40.7 per cent of citizens have at least one dose and 7.3 are fully vaccinated.

The positive vaccine data comes as the province reported 244 new cases of the virus Friday, on 5,818 tests for a test positivity rate of 4.2 per cent. There were also seven new deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 2,243 since the start of the pandemic.

There are now just 5,415 active cases across the province, with 379 people in hospital, including 108 in the ICU.

The Central zone has 745 active cases of the virus, with 47 people in hospital and 11 in the ICU.

Red Deer has 212 active cases, with 5,651 cases total and 5,399 recovered.

When looking at the province’s geospatial mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County has 48 active cases of the virus, Lacombe County has 31 active and Clearwater County sits at 61 active.

Lacombe has 30 active and Sylvan Lake has 20, while Olds sits at eight active. Mountain View County sits at 17 active, Kneehill County has nine active and Drumheller has no active cases.

Camrose County sits at seven active cases and the County of Stettler has 11.

Camrose is at eight active cases and Wetaskiwin has 24 active.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis has 62 active. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 23 active cases. Rimbey, including parts of Lacombe County has 27 active.

Forced and coerced sterilization of Indigenous women ongoing, Senate report reveals

