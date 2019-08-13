Thousands of dollars, including tax money, stolen from Alberta county

Brandi Leanne Doucette, a 40-year-old Lethbridge resident, is charged with fraud over $5,000

A southern Alberta municipal worker is accused of stealing about $49,000 from the County of Lethbridge.

Police in Lethbridge say the county contacted them in May about an apparent theft and fraud by a staff member.

They say an investigation found that a large sum of money — some from tax payments — had been stolen from the county office between 2016 and 2019.

Brandi Leanne Doucette, a 40-year-old Lethbridge resident, is charged with fraud over $5,000, possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000 and altering documents.

Doucette has been released from custody and is to appear in court on Aug. 27.

Police say she is no longer employed by the county.

The Canadian Press

