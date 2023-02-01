The corporate logo of Helly Hansen is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Helly Hansen

The corporate logo of Helly Hansen is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Helly Hansen

Thousands of Helly Hansen sweaters recalled in Canada due to ‘flammability hazard’

Health Canada says consumers should stop wearing certain Helly Hansen sweatshirts, sweaters and hoodies because they may be a “flammability hazard.”

It says 128,680 of the affected items have been sold in Canada since August 2019.

Health Canada says treated brushed cotton fabrics in the clothing “either do not or may not comply” with Canada’s Textile Flammability Regulations.

It also says that as of Jan. 9, Helly Hansen had not received any reports of incidents or injuries.

The government of Canada recalls website has a list of more than 600 purchase orders affected.

Canadians are asked to check the side seam labels inside the sweaters for the purchase order number and contact Helly Hansen for a replacement credit.

They can also contact the company to get more information.

