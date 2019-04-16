Three boys facing murder charge after teen found dead in car in Ontario

Police say a 17-year-old whose body was found in a car in a wooded area in Hamilton

Police say three boys will be charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 17-year-old whose body was found in a car in a wooded area in Hamilton.

Investigators say they were called to the scene Monday evening on reports of a crash and found the vehicle, which appeared to have left the road.

They say officers found the teen inside and tried to revive him but he was declared dead.

Police say the injuries he had were inconsistent with a car crash.

They say witnesses reported seeing three youths fleeing the area, and boys matching those descriptions were arrested nearby.

Police say the three are expected in court today, where they will be charged with murder.

Investigators say they believe it was a targeted attack and there is no risk to the public, nor are they seeking any other suspects.

The cause of death has not yet been determined and an autopsy is scheduled today.

Neither the victim nor the suspects can be publicly named because they are underage.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fire out, organ intact but work ahead for charred Notre Dame
Next story
Canadian researchers hope new drugs possible for hardest-to-treat brain cancer

Just Posted

Novice Sylvan Lake Buccaneers sail to home opener win

The novice Buccaneers played in a triple-header with the bantam and midget Buccaneers on April 12

Former Sylvan Lake resident receives humanitarian award

Humanitarian efforts see Sylvan Lake native recognized for long-term contributions

Comedy Night fundraiser returns to Sylvan Lake for its ninth year

The Optimist Club is hosting its annual Comedy Night on April 27 at the NexSource Centre

Alberta’s Notley talks pipelines, energy on last day of election campaign

Noteley toured a pipe fabrication yard in Calgary, a key battleground in Tuesday’s election

Town of Sylvan Lake defers dog access to lake decision to autumn

Council will wait to make a decision on the project until the vision for the lake area is completed

VIDEO: Massive fire engulfs beloved Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

Peak of church was undergoing a 6 million-euro renovation

Fire out, organ intact but work ahead for charred Notre Dame

As France woke up in collective sadness, its richest businessman pledged $226 million for reconstruction

B.C. man, 25, dies after falling from zipline in Thailand, reports say

Bangkok Post says man fell from Flight of the Gibbon zipline in Chiang Mai

Wetaskiwin RCMP say suspect tried to ram police vehicle

Wetaskiwin respond to a theft in progress and two males arrested

B.C. cities break North American gas price record

As of Sunday afternoon, gas in White Rock cost $1.709 a litre, which is more than any major city

Man says robocall impersonated Alberta Party leader and supported UCP

The Alberta Party is calling for the province’s election commissioner to investigate

Big pharma might cut R&D, delay new drugs if pharmacare means more generics: memo

Pharmacare is shaping up as a key campaign issue in the October election

Legalization sparks curiosity in people who haven’t used pot in years or ever

Canada legalized weed in October

Lacombe Generals hoist Allan Cup after storybook 2019 tournament

5-2 win over the Innisfail Eagles gives Lacombe fourth Allan Cup

Most Read