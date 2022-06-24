(File photo by Advocate staff)

Three central Alberta youth charged with shooting pellets at students

Rimbey RCMP investigate

Three youths face weapons charges after allegedly shooting Airsoft guns at parked vehicles and students in the Rimbey Junior Senior School parking lot.

Rimbey RCMP said a report about the shooting came in at 3:30 p.m. on June 22. Airsoft guns shoot pellets and three students said they were shot at, and two of them were hit, but did not require medical treatment or hospitalization.

Police said school was closed for the day at the time of the shooting.

Police charged three youths, age 16 to 17, with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and assault with a weapon

All three youth were released from custody are are scheduled to appear in Rimbey Provincial Court on Aug. 3, or Sept. 7.


