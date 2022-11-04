The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. Three children and two adults have been injured in a crash between a semi-truck and a school bus west of Edmonton. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Three children, two adults injured in school bus-semi crash near Edmonton

Three children and two adults have been injured in a crash between a semi-truck and a school bus west of Edmonton.

Parkland RCMP say there were three children between the ages of about eight and 13 on board the bus at the time of the crash Friday morning in Spruce Grove.

Alberta Health Services says two boys were taken to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition while the third child, a girl, was treated at the scene and later taken to hospital by family.

The two drivers, a woman in her 60s and a man in his 40s, were also taken to hospital.

In an updated statement Friday afternoon, RCMP say all of the injured were in stable condition.

RCMP say the school bus was travelling northbound on Golden Spike Road when it was struck by the semi-truck.

Previous story
‘Diagolon’ leader Jeremey MacKenzie testifying at inquiry into use of Emergencies Act
Next story
Alberta’s top court overturns first-degree murder convictions of man, woman

Just Posted

Council voted 6-1 in favour of making the Lakeside Recovery Centre a discretionary use in an agricultural district. (Photo by BLACK PRESS news services)
Addiction recovery centre takes another planning step in Lacombe County

The Lakeside Recovery Centre would be located on 80 acres of land that includes a 10,000-square-foot building previously used as a conference centre and church. (Black Press file photo)
Lacombe County recover centre opponents not giving up

The 48 edition of the Canadian Finals Rodeo begins Wednesday at Westerner Park’s Peavey Mart Centrium in Red Deer. (Advocate file photo)
CFR a boost to Central Alberta businesses

Sylvan Lake town council discussed increasing ATCO Gas and Fortis franchise fees during Monday’s council meeting. (File photo)
Sylvan Lake town council divided on increasing franchise fees