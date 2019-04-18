Banff National Park (Wikimedia Commons)

Three climbers presumed dead after avalanche in Banff National Park

One of the men is American and the other two are from Europe, according to officials

Parks Canada says three mountaineers are presumed dead after an avalanche in Alberta’s Banff National Park.

The federal agency says the three men were attempting to climb the east face of Howse Peak on the Icefields Parkway.

They were reported overdue on Wednesday and multiple avalanches in the area where they were climbing were noticed from the air.

Officials say recovery efforts are on hold because of a continued risk of avalanches in the area.

READ ALSO: Avalanche victim identified as Alberta man in his 20s

One of the men is American and the other two are from Europe.

Parks Canada says the three are considered professional mountain athletes and highly experienced.

The Canadian Press

