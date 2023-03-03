Backcountry skiers are dwarfed by the mountains as they make their way along a mountain ridge near McGillivray Pass Lodge located in the southern Chilcotin Mountains of British Columbia, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2012. Three victims of Wednesday's deadly avalanche in southeastern B.C. have been identified as German citizens. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Three men killed in southeast B.C. avalanche were from Germany: news agency

Three victims of a deadly avalanche in southeastern British Columbia have been identified as German citizens.

The German news agency Deutsche Presse-Agentur says the mayor of the municipality of Eging, east of Munich, has confirmed the three men were from Germany and two were residents of his small Bavarian town.

Mayor Walter Bauer told the news agency that the other man was from Munich.

RCMP say nine foreign visitors and their Canadian guide were engulfed by the avalanche Wednesday.

Police have not released the nationalities or hometowns of the six visitors who survived.

Avalanche Canada has warned about an extremely unstable snowpack across most of B.C. this season.

It described the avalanche as a class 3, meaning it was large enough to destroy a building and break trees.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Director of Canada’s spy agency agrees integrity of federal elections not compromised

Just Posted

Pictured here is a scene from a past colour-throwing event in town. File photo
Say ‘so long’ to winter and ‘hello’ to spring at The Meltdown

a
Red Deer RCMP issue second plea for help to locate Jennifer Lynn McCagherty

A Central Alberta umpires association is looking for members before the upcoming season. (File photo)
Central Alberta softball umpire association in need of members

Composite drawing of suspect wanted in home robberies. (RCMP photo)
Stettler, Three Hills RCMP remain on hunt for robbery suspect

Pop-up banner image