Three more COVID-19 deaths in Red Deer

Red Deer has now had 48 deaths since pandemic began

Since the pandemic began, 48 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Red Deer. (Black Press file photo)

Three more people have died from COVID-19 in Red Deer.

They were among 24 new deaths reported by Alberta Health on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 2,495.

Since the pandemic began, 48 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Red Deer, including one announced on Tuesday.

However, Red Deer cases have continued to fall this week with 546 active cases reported on Wednesday, down from 573 Tuesday and 597 Monday.

Red Deer has had 6,906 total cases to date, with 6,312 recovered.

As a whole, Alberta has 18,421 active cases of COVID-19, with 1,609 new cases reported Wednesday, based on 15,831 tests for a positivity rate of 11.5 per cent.

About 23 per cent of the new cases are among people who are fully vaccinated, while 71 per cent are unvaccinated individuals.

Of the province’s overall active cases, 23 per cent are among fully vaccinated individuals and 69 per cent are unvaccinated.

There are 877 people in hospital with COVID-19 across the province, including 218 in the intensive care unit. About 22 per cent of those people in hospital are fully vaccinated, while 74 per cent are unvaccinated.

The Central zone has 2,620 active cases of the virus, with 141 people in hospital, including 21 in the ICU.

According to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website, Red Deer County sits at 226 active cases, Clearwater County has 210, Lacombe County has 144 and Mountain View County has 151.

Olds has 105 active cases, the County of Stettler sits at 78, Sylvan Lake sits at 92 and Lacombe has 93.

The City of Camrose has 75, Wetaskiwin has 65, Kneehill County has 48, Drumheller has 40 and Camrose County 29.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County including Maskwacis has 175 active, while Ponoka, including East Ponoka County has 72 active. Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County has 77 active.

As cases rise, the province is just short of 80 per cent of its eligible population with at least one vaccine dose. About 71.4 per cent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated.

In Red Deer, 60 per cent of the population has one dose and 54 per cent are fully vaccinated.



News tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

centralalbertaCoronavirusRedDeer