Three new Central zone COVID-19 deaths, Alberta adds 1,433 cases

Red Deer down to 802 active cases of COVID-19

Red Deer is down to 802 active cases of COVID-19.

The city was at 5,192 total cases Friday, up 37 from Thursday and now has 4,352 recovered cases, 70 more than Thursday.

Red Deer is also down to 753.8 active cases per 100,000 people.

Alberta reported five new COVID-19 deaths Friday, three of which were in the Central zone. A male in his 80s died on April 20, a man in his 70s died on Wednesday and another male in his 60s died on Thursday.

So far, 2,137 people have died in the province from the virus since the start of the pandemic.

Alberta also reported an additional 1,433 cases of the virus Friday, based on 15,029 tests for a test positivity rate of 10 per cent.

Across the province, there are 713 people in hospital, including 177 in the ICU. According to provincial government data, intensive care units across the province are at 72 per cent capacity.

“By closely following restrictions, we can all help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our province. Please continue to do your part by observing gathering limits, staying home if unwell, wearing masks and maintaining physical distance,” said Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw in a tweet Friday.

Alberta has now administered more than 2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 325,409 Albertans fully immunized.

The Central zone sits at 2,500 active cases of the virus, with 68 people in hospital, including 10 in the ICU. The number of active cases in the local zone was down 147 from Thursday’s 2,647.

When looking at the province’s geospatial mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County has 203 active cases of the virus, Lacombe County has 178 active and Clearwater County sits at 72 active.

Lacombe has 125 active and Sylvan Lake has 130 active cases, while Olds sits at 80 active. Mountain View County sits at 80 active, Kneehill County has 40 active and Drumheller has 22 active.

Camrose County sits at 16 active cases and the County of Stettler has 87.

Camrose is at 87 active cases and Wetaskiwin has 64 active.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis has 145 active. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 82 active cases. Rimbey, including parts of Lacombe County has 50 active.


