Three new COVID-19 deaths in Central zone, Alberta under 10,000 active cases

The Central zone sits at 849 active cases, with 52 people in hospital and 10 in the ICU.

As of Friday, Alberta has under 10,000 active COVID-19 cases. (Image courtesy CDC)

Alberta reported an additional 643 COVID-19 cases Friday.

The province now has under 10,000 active cases, with 9,987 being reported on the government’s website. There are 691 people in hospital across the province, including 115 in the ICU.

There have been 12 additional deaths, bringing the death toll to 1,512. Three of the deaths were in the Central zone, two in Camrose and one in Red Deer. A man in his 80s died on Jan. 19, his death was linked to a COVID-19 outbreak at Seasons Camrose. A female in her 80s died on Jan. 19 and a female in her 50s died on Jan. 20.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw acknowledged Thursday while the province is making progress, there is still work to be done before restrictions can be eased.

“It’s important to remember even though we continue to be in a difficult time– and I recognize the challenges not only of COVID-19 pressures but the challenges of the restrictions that our best path forward is working together to maintain those low numbers so we can get back to those activities that we all enjoy,” she said.

Red Deer is down to 163 active cases of the virus, while Red Deer County sits at 36 active.

Lacombe has 23 active and Lacombe County sits at 20.

Sylvan Lake has 19 active cases and Olds has 13.

Mountain View County has 22 active, Kneehill County has six active and Drumheller has four active. Clearwater County sits at 85 active.

The County of Stettler has 5 active, the County of Paintearth sits at four active and Flagstaff County has five active.

Camrose has 49 active cases of the virus, while Camrose County sits at six active.

Ponoka County, Wetaskiwin and the County of Wetaskiwin have 302 combined active cases of COVID-19.



