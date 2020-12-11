(File photo)

(File photo)

Three patients at Ponoka hospital test positive for COVID-19

Visitors to acute care will be allowed for end-of-life situations

An outbreak has been declared at the Ponoka Hospital and Care Centre.

An outbreak was declared for the acute care unit on Dec. 9, 2020, according to Alberta Health Services’ website (albertahealthservices.ca), which is updated daily.

As of Dec. 11, there are three confirmed COVID-19 cases linked to the outbreak, all of which are in patients.

According to a statement from Alberta Health Services (AHS), there are currently no cases in the long-term care unit at the hospital.

“AHS Public Health is carrying out their robust contract tracing process; potential contacts are being directly contacted to arrange for testing, and provided with guidance for self-isolation as needed to reduce the possibility of spread,” reads the statement.

“Testing for COVID-19 for all acute care patients, staff and physicians is ongoing.

“The site is working closely with the Medical Officer of Health, Workplace Health and Safety and Infection Prevention and Control to ensure the hospital is safe and that all steps are being taken to minimize risk of spread.

“In response to the outbreak and the staffing challenges experienced due to necessary work exclusions, AHS has implemented a number of temporary measures at the Ponoka Hospital and Care Centre to ensure the safety of patients, residents, staff and physicians. These measures include enhanced cleaning protocols across the facility, temporarily pausing new acute care admissions, temporarily diverting obstetrical patients to Red Deer and restricting visitors in acute care.

“Visitors to acute care will be allowed in end-of-life situations. We encourage all patients and families to stay connected through virtual visits.

“The emergency department remains open and those in need of urgent care will receive it. Patients who require acute care admission will be stabilized and transferred by EMS to nearby facilities for appropriate care.

“We recognize that these temporary measures and not being able to visit loved ones and friends in hospital can be upsetting; however such actions are necessary as we make every effort to ensure the safety of patients, residents, staff and physicians during this time. Such actions also help us to have appropriate resources – including staffing and equipment – in place to care for those in the hospital. These are not decisions we make lightly, or without thorough review with the Medical Officer of Health and clinical leadership.”

Back in July, a Alberta Precision Laboratory (APL) staff member at the hospital tested positive for COVID-19. It was a single incident and not considered an outbreak.

READ MORE: AHS confirms Ponoka Hospital staff case

As of Friday, Dec. 11, the Centennial Centre for Mental Health and Brain Injury was still on the outbreak list on alberta.ca for central Alberta.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusPonoka

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Speeding on Sylvan Lake street has turned it into a ‘raceway’
Next story
Calgary police officer guilty of slamming handcuffed woman face-first into floor

Just Posted

SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, which causes COVID-19, emerge from the surface of cells isolated from a patient in the U.S. and cultured in a lab in a 2020 electron microscope image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-HO, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - Rocky Mountain Laboratories
18 COVID-19 deaths reported: Red Deer active cases surpass 400

Alberta currently has 20,161 active cases

Ed Pelletier crosses the street on Herder Drive. Pelletier says the speeding on the connector street is out of control, and worries someone will get hurt if action isn’t taken. (Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News)
Speeding on Sylvan Lake street has turned it into a ‘raceway’

Residents on Herder Drive say the speeding on the street is out of hand and is a safety concern

Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said that only health care workers in Edmonton and Calgary will recieve the inital round of the COVID-19 vaccine. (photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Central zone health care workers excluded from first round of vaccine

Central zone has 1,480 active cases of COVID-19

(File photo by BLACK PRESS)
Sylvan Lake NexSource Centre to close to the public Sunday

Following public health mandates, the NexSource Centre will be closed for the next four weeks

The home of Ramie and Alexis Tucker, located at 97 Lakeway Blvd., is a brightly lit holiday spectacle, one the locals look forward to every year. (Photo Submitted)
Brightly lit Sylvan Lake house a local holiday tradition

Locals look forward to the holiday spectacle put together every year at Ramie and Alexis Tucker’s

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney answers questions at a news conference in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Premier Jason Kenney is rejecting criticism he waited too long to bring in sweeping lockdown anti-COVID measures, labelling such talk “Alberta bashing.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol
‘Alberta bashing:’ Kenney rejects criticism he waited too long on COVID rules

The premier said not all people who make up Alberta’s high COVID-19 case counts end up getting sick

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam responds to a question during a news conference Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Feds say all large provinces need stronger COVID-19 response ‘now’

Infections continue to climb in the six provinces west of the Atlantic region

(File photo)
Three patients at Ponoka hospital test positive for COVID-19

Visitors to acute care will be allowed for end-of-life situations

Shoppers are shown at West Edmonton Mall in Edmonton on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. Stricter capacity restrictions for retail stores start Sunday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken
Shoppers grab last-minute items before new Alberta restrictions kick in

A steady stream of people window-shopped and strolled along while keeping distance

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 13, 2018. An agency that investigates serious police actions is looking into the shooting death of a man involving Mounties in northwestern Alberta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Investigators looking into shooting death involving Alberta RCMP

ASIRT will examine the actions of police and the RCMP will investigate the man and his conduct

A Shell logo is seen at a petrol station in London on January 20, 2016. Royal Dutch Shell is selling its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. for about $4.3 billion.The sale of more than 97 million shares represents Shell’s entire interest in Canadian Natural, a roughly eight per cent stake in the company. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Kirsty Wigglesworth
Canadian Natural to boost oil and gas output by 5% on higher $3.2B budget

CNQ is forecasting $2 billion to $2.5 billion in free cash flow after paying its dividend next year

A Calgary Police Service officer is seen in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Calgary police officer guilty of slamming handcuffed woman face-first into floor

Const. Alex Dunn, 34, was convicted in the assault of Dalia Kafi at an arrest processing unit in 2017

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney answers questions at a news conference in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Premier Jason Kenney is rejecting criticism he waited too long to bring in sweeping lockdown anti-COVID measures, labelling such talk “Alberta bashing.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol
‘Alberta bashing:’ Kenney rejects criticism he waited too long on COVID rules

Alberta’s daily infection numbers have been over 1,000 since Nov. 24

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 13, 2018. An agency that investigates serious police actions is looking into the shooting death of a man involving Mounties in northwestern Alberta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Investigators looking into shooting death involving Alberta RCMP

ASIRT will examine the actions of police and the RCMP will investigate the man and his conduct

Most Read