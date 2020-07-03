Three people arrested after failed escape ends in farmer’s field

Cole Joseph Obdam facing numerous charges for incident with police

Three people were arrested Thursday after a police pursuit ended in a farmer’s field.

RCMP in Rocky Mountain House identified Cole Joseph Obdam, who was wanted on multiple outstanding arrested warrants.

They attempted to contain his vehicle, but Obdam, along with two females, tried to flee police, intentionally ramming two police cars and a civilian vehicle, as well as hitting an officer in the leg.

The suspect vehicle fled towards Sylvan Lake and avoided tire deflation devices. Just over an hour after the initial incident, the vehicle got stuck in a farmer’s field off Highway 781.

A loaded shotgun was recovered from the car and the three occupants were arrested without incident.

Obdam is facing criminal charges. The 24-year-old and 21-year-old female passengers are facing criminal charges and will be released with the expectation they will appear in court.

No civilians, RCMP members or suspects were injured during the incident, say police.

