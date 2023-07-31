Police say three people have been killed after a vehicle crashed into an irrigation canal in southern Alberta. A police car with flashing lights is shown in Philadelphia on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke

Three people dead after vehicle crashes into irrigation canal in southern Alberta

Police say three people have been killed after a vehicle crashed into an irrigation canal in southern Alberta.

RCMP say officers from the Redcliff detachment were dispatched to the scene at about 1 a.m. on Monday.

Police say one of the four occupants was able to get out of the vehicle and went to a nearby residence to call 911.

The vehicle was found submerged on its roof in the St. Mary’s Irrigation District canal.

Medicine Hat Fire aquatic rescue went into the water and found the three other occupants inside the vehicle.

A 28-year-old man and a 21-year old woman from Medicine Hat, Alta., and a 21-year-old woman from Swift Current, Sask., were found dead at the scene.

Police say the investigation continues, but no other details are expected to be released.

