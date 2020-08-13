Three people drown at Crescent Falls

File photo by ADVOCATE staff Rocky Mountain House RCMP say three people drowned at Crescent Falls on Tuesday.

Three people have drowned at Crescent Falls, near Nordegg.

Just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Rocky Mountain House RCMP were advised that Clearwater Regional Fire Rescue Services was engaged in a swift water rescue.

Indications are that three adults from one family went swimming at the bottom of the falls. One of the adults got swept under the falls, and the two remaining adults tried to assist, when they also got swept under the falls.

Three children – aged 10, six and three – remained on the bank and yelled for assistance.

Citizens who were on scene responded quickly and were able to retrieve the bodies of two of the adults. Unsuccessful efforts were made to provide resuscitation.

The children were taken to a safe location with the assistance of the RCMP vctim services unit. They have since been connected with other family members.

The third adult was not recovered Tuesday night.

Agencies returned Wednesday morning and the third deceased person was recovered at about 2:30 p.m.

“We offer our heartfelt condolences to everyone affected by and involved in this tragic incident,” said RCMP Cpl. Ryan Hack.

“We also offer our thanks to the citizens, and partner agencies, who immediately jumped into action to provide assistance in the face of these powerful falls.”

Th deaths come less than a week after police began investigating another possible drowning in central Alberta, when the bodies of a man and a woman, both in their 20s, were found at Pigeon Lake.

READ MORE: Possible drowning at Pigeon Lake involved man and woman from Edmonton

The pair in that incident was believed to have drowned and was found on the northeastern shores of Pigeon Lake, about an hour north of Red Deer, RCMP said initially.

According to the Lifesaving Society’s 2020 drowning report, 56 per cent of drownings happened in lakes, ponds and rivers.

In a recent release, the society suggested a number of safety tips for people who are in, on and around the water: avoid alcohol, wear a lifejacket, don’t boat or swim alone and know your surroundings.



