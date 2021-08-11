A polar bear stands on the ice in the Franklin Strait in the Canadian Arctic Archipelag on Saturday, July 22, 2017. Three people are in hospital after a polar bear attack in Sanirajak, in Nunavut’s Baffin region. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-David Goldman

A polar bear stands on the ice in the Franklin Strait in the Canadian Arctic Archipelag on Saturday, July 22, 2017. Three people are in hospital after a polar bear attack in Sanirajak, in Nunavut’s Baffin region. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-David Goldman

Three people in hospital after polar bear attack near Nunavut community

Attack occurred outside Sanirajak, a community of abut 850 people

Three people are in hospital after they were attacked by a polar bear in Nunavut’s Baffin region.

RCMP say the three were badly injured but are expected to recover.

Officers were dispatched to a report of the attack near some cabins yesterday afternoon outside Sanirajak, a community of abut 850 people.

They were told three people had been taken to the local health centre.

Two women were later airlifted to the hospital in Iqaluit and a man was flown to a hospital in Ottawa.

RCMP say the polar bear was found dead at the site of the attack and transported to the wildlife office.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: ‘He loved Nunavut:’ Polar bear biologist who died in helicopter crash remembered

bearsNunavutWildlife

Previous story
China sentences Canadian to 11 years in case tied to Huawei
Next story
U.S. vows to isolate Taliban if they take power by force

Just Posted

Alberta now has 3,769 active cases of COVID-19. (File photo)
Alberta hits highest single-day COVID-19 case total since late May

Sylvan Lake’s Kevin Cooke is raising money for his sister, Jackie, who lost everything last week when a wildfire destroyed her home at Monte Lake, B.C. (Photo contributed)
Animals lost in fire: Sylvan Lake man raising funds for sister left homeless by B.C. wildfire

Lodge 43. (submitted photo)
Lodge 43 in Sylvan Lake is participating in the Alberta on the Plate event

Advocate file photo
Alberta adds 279 COVID-19 cases: Red Deer at 61 active