Three people plead guilty in Alberta naked kidnapping case

A man, woman and baby were forced against their will into a car with several naked people inside

Three people in Alberta have pleaded guilty after being charged in a bizarre naked kidnapping case that may have involved hallucinogenic tea.

Two women and one man, who cannot be named due to a publication ban, each pleaded guilty in Leduc provincial court to unlawful confinement.

One of the women, who is 36, also pleaded guilty to dangerous driving.

Mounties have said that last November a man, woman and baby were forced against their will from a home south of Edmonton, and into a car with several naked people inside.

A relative said at the time that the suspects may have unknowingly drank some hallucinogenic tea over breakfast.

Sentencing is scheduled to take place Dec. 20.

The Canadian Press

