Three Ponoka men and one youth charged in assault case

Police obtained a search warrant and located drugs and sawed-off shot gun

Four Ponoka men have been charged in an assault file that also led police to seize drugs and a sawed-off shot gun.

Ponoka RCMP stated in a press release that police responded to reports of an assault on 55 Street on Jan. 8 at about 8 a.m.

“Police attended and determined an adult male victim was assaulted, and four male suspects had fled. Three of the male suspects were located and arrested at a nearby convenience store. The fourth adult male was arrested at a local residence a short time later.”

Police executed a search warrant on the residence and were able to locate and seize drugs and a sawed-off shot gun.

Those items included 60 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and stolen clothing.

The four men have been charged with several criminal code offences.

Neil Ritchie Rain, 21, of Edmonton has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of stolen property, and failing to comply with conditions. Plus he’s charged with disguise with intent.

Jaden Michael Omeasoo, 22, of Ponoka faces the same charges as Rain, except for the disguise with intent charge.

“Rain and Omeasoo have been remanded into custody and will be appearing in Ponoka Provincial Court on Jan. 18,” say police.

Tyrell Lightning, 23, of Maskwacis, has been charged with possession of stolen property under $5,000. He was released from custody with conditions, and will be appearing in Ponoka Provincial Court on March 1.

A 15-year-old boy also faces charges of possession of stolen property and failing to comply with a probation order.

He cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, and was released from custody with conditions. He will be appearing in Ponoka Provincial Court on March 13, say police.

Have a news tip? Click this link.

Previous story
Snowfall adds some delay to morning commute
Next story
Teen vaping is an epidemic: US government

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake Curling clubs hosts Men’s Bonspiel

The second annual event was held Jan. 11-13.

Snowfall adds some delay to morning commute

The QE2 and area road conditions in central Alberta were partly snow covered

Sylvan Lake council approves concept design for Pogadl Park

The next step is a project plan for “Phase One” construction

Hard fought win for HJ Cody senior boys Lakers

Lakers took on Camrose Jan. 10 at home and waked away with a 76-65 win

Hope restored: Sylvan Lake resident receives kidney donation from younger sister

Sylvan Lake’s Lexie Libby undergo an operation for a new kidney, donated by her sister Emma.

Trudeau says politicians shouldn’t prey on Canadians’ fears

The Prime Minister was speaking at a townhall in Ontario

Three Ponoka men and one youth charged in assault case

Police obtained a search warrant and located drugs and sawed-off shot gun

Teen vaping is an epidemic: US government

E-cigarettes are now the top high-risk substance used by teenagers, outpacing cigarettes, alcohol, marijuana

Lacombe’s Randi Boulton takes home Singer/Songwriter of the Year at Red Deer Entertainment Awards

Boulton will be writing songs in Nashville in 2019

‘I never said there was no collusion,’ Trump lawyer says

President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani says he has ‘never said there was no collusion’

Body of Canadian miner found after African kidnapping

Kirk Woodman’s body was discovered 100 kilometres from the site where he worked for Progress Mineral Mining Company in Burkina Faso

Study finds more than half of food produced in Canada wasted

The study released Thursday is the world’s first to measure food waste using data from industry and other sources instead of estimates

Snowed-in Austrian nuns insist they’re staying put

Authorities have deployed heavy equipment to clear snow and fallen trees blocking the road to the monastery

New market opens in downtown Ponoka

Makkinga Market had a soft opening showcasing many of the different foods in store

Most Read