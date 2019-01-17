Three Ponoka men and one youth charged in assault case

Four Ponoka men have been charged in an assault file that also led police to seize drugs and a sawed-off shot gun.

Ponoka RCMP stated in a press release that police responded to reports of an assault on 55 Street on Jan. 8 at about 8 a.m.

“Police attended and determined an adult male victim was assaulted, and four male suspects had fled. Three of the male suspects were located and arrested at a nearby convenience store. The fourth adult male was arrested at a local residence a short time later.”

Police executed a search warrant on the residence and were able to locate and seize drugs and a sawed-off shot gun.

Those items included 60 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and stolen clothing.

The four men have been charged with several criminal code offences.

Neil Ritchie Rain, 21, of Edmonton has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of stolen property, and failing to comply with conditions. Plus he’s charged with disguise with intent.

Jaden Michael Omeasoo, 22, of Ponoka faces the same charges as Rain, except for the disguise with intent charge.

“Rain and Omeasoo have been remanded into custody and will be appearing in Ponoka Provincial Court on Jan. 18,” say police.

Tyrell Lightning, 23, of Maskwacis, has been charged with possession of stolen property under $5,000. He was released from custody with conditions, and will be appearing in Ponoka Provincial Court on March 1.

A 15-year-old boy also faces charges of possession of stolen property and failing to comply with a probation order.

He cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, and was released from custody with conditions. He will be appearing in Ponoka Provincial Court on March 13, say police.

