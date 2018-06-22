Thunderstorm Watch for Sylvan Lake and Eckville areas

Environment Canada issued the watch just before 1 p.m. on June 22

Much of Alberta is under a severe thunderstorm watch going into the afternoon of June 22.

Sylvan Lake and Eckville are included in the watch at of 12:45 pm this afternoon.

Environment Canada is saying the current conditions could produce dangerous thunderstorms that “may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and torrential rain.”

The storm system is “slow moving” and brings with it the threat of upwards of 50 mm of rain in as little as one hour in localized areas.

“Marginally severe hail and strong wind gusts are also possible with these storms,” a press release from Environment Canada states.

It is expected thunderstorms will be observed throughout Central Alberta over the course of the afternoon and into the event.

Another threat Environment Canada is warning residents about is fast-moving water over roads.

“Fast-moving water across a road can sweep a vehicle away.”

The possible strong winds that can accompany such a storm can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles, according to the press release.

Severe thunderstorms can also lead to tornadoes, flash floods and water pooling on roadways.

“Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!” the press release said.

Watches for thunderstorms are issued by Environment Canada when atmospheric conditions are favourable for thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

