Tickets on sale Virtual Women of Excellence Gala honouring central Alberta women

Tickets for the 13th Annual Women of Excellence Gala are available for purchase.

The theme of this year’s gala is ‘Virtually All Dressed Up’ as the Red Deer & District Community Foundation’s event was moved to an online format in light of COVID-19.

“We’re asking everyone to join us as we celebrate the outstanding achievements of our nominees,” Erin Peden, executive director of the Red Deer & District Community Foundation said. “The exciting piece of hosting the event online this year is that we can invite guests from all over the world. Red Deer’s very first online gala can easily be accessed globally – giving us an even bigger platform than normal to spread the word about these incredible women.”

The gala is scheduled June 13 at 7 p.m. and will include a conversation with nominee Dr. Jody Carrington, a clinical psychologist and author of Kids These Days: A Game Plan for (Re)Connecting With Those We Teach, Lead and Love about connection during this unprecedented era. The event will then move into highlighting the excellent work achieved by central Alberta women in 12 categories.

“The 48 women that we are recognizing have been, and continue to be, pillars of success and hard work within Central Alberta,” Peden said. “Coming together virtually on June 13 is not only an opportunity to celebrate these women and their achievements, it’s also a way to celebrate and reconnect with the communities they love and support.”

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by visiting www.RDDCF.ca. All proceeds to the evening’s event will go towards the Community Response Fund, providing urgent funding for charitable agencies within central Alberta.



