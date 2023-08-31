AltaGas Ltd. is selling its stake in the Central Penn Pipeline for $870 million. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Tidewater signs deal to sell Pipestone and Dimsdale assets to AltaGas for $650M

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. has signed a deal to sell its Pipestone natural gas plant and expansion project as well as its Dimsdale natural gas storage facility to AltaGas Ltd. for $650 million in cash and shares.

The company says it expects to use the net proceeds from the sale for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of debt.

Tidewater interim CEO Rob Colcleugh says the deal unlocks significant value for shareholders while strengthening the company’s balance sheet.

Under the agreement, AltaGas will pay $325 million in cash and $325 million in AltaGas common shares.

AltaGas says the deal adds strategic and complementary assets that strengthen its footprint in the Alberta Montney region.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year, subject to closing conditions.

Previous story
Alberta on track for surplus despite wildfires, lower oil prices, fiscal update shows
Next story
Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert film coming to movie theaters in October

Just Posted

Members of the BPSA believe in being good role models, community service and promoting leadership. (photo courtesy of Michelle Frisky)
Sylvan Lake Baden Powell Association is looking for members and leaders

Brad and Andrea Bromley are saying goodbye to Sobeys after owning it for eight years. From the left Maddy Bromley, Brad Bromley, Andrea Bromley and Alana Bromley. (Sarah Baker/Sylvan Lake News photo)
Sylvan Lake Sobeys owners say goodbye to business after eight years

Bridgette Nielsen and Camille Nielsen competed on teams at Nationals for Women’s Box Lacrosse in Regina. Bridgette competed on the U22 team which one gold and Camille competed on the U17 team which won bronze.
Sylvan Lake sisters bring home national lacrosse medals

Minister of Transportation and Economic Corridors Devin Dreeshen and Minister of Health Adriana LaGrange spoke to a crowd of approximately 100 people during the Town Hall in Sylvan Lake on Aug. 25. (photo courtesy of the Devin Dreeshen Facebook Page)
Central Alberta ministers questioned at Sylvan Lake town hall