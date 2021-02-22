Canadas public TikTok

TikTok connects Indigenous women during pandemic

Maskwacis influencers share their stories

  • Feb. 22, 2021 10:30 a.m.
  • News

By Chevi Rabbit For Ponoka News

Usage of the popular social media app TikTok increased since the start of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. Many Indigenous women started using TikTok as a way to share their indigeneity and hobbies and to stay connected to others.

Jacqueline Buffalo, known as @jacquelinebuffalo on TikTok, is a bi-racial Cree woman from “Akamihk” (the Cree word for Montana First Nation), located in Maskwacis Alta. She is a model, actress and MMIW advocate. Over the pandemic, she has become quite popular on TikTok.

Buffalo started using TikTok at the start of the pandemic.

“Back in April 2020, after the pandemic I started and was immediately hooked,” said Buffalo.

Buffalo says she didn’t even know what TikTok was, but her daughter downloaded the app on her phone and she decided to make a few videos.

“I didn’t think anyone would see it,” she said.

“Suddenly, my Tik Tok was getting a lot of views and likes. The rest is history.”

Buffalo said, “I have had so many people message me or comment about how they love how I interact with them online. I try my best to interact with my followers in a positive way. I let people know they are not alone in such a crappy time in history.

“The pandemic is hard on a lot of people.”

When describing her TikTok content style she says, “It’s mainly comedy and sharing aspects of my culture. During the pandemic, I felt the world needed my humour and good vibes.”

Buffalo is involved in a a Native TikTok group called #Reztok created by Zachary Mann @Neighbourhoodneechie.

“We are a group of Indigenous content creators that are involved in Indigenous education, comedy and art,” said Buffalo.

Fawn Wood, known as @fawn.wood on TikTok, is a member of Saddlelake Cree Nation, a recording artist, and a masters in linguistics student and mother of three.

“My Tik ok content kind of varies. I do share music and stuff like that but I really enjoy sharing humorous things about motherhood,” said Wood.

“I really love the Indigenous humour side of TikTok. I started using it when the pandemic first hit. I didn’t expect to be creating content or to even gain too much of a following on the app,” she said.

“I started posting videos because I was stuck at home like everybody else and it was a form of uplifting myself.”

Wood says she was also inspired by videos of the MMIW movement where people were putting red hand prints over their mouth. In the background was her favourite song, “Remember Me.”

“My TikTok has increased and helped me a lot,” said Lyvia Bruno, known as @BunnyKinsnoda82 on TikTok, a Plains Cree Indigenous woman and Ponoka resident.

“It helped me on a good day. It helped with mental health wellness during this pandemic.”

Bruno explains that she found an online community through the TikTok that is supportive and non-judgmental.

“As a plus-size woman I found a lot of people uplifting and accepting,” said Bruno.

The Native TikTok content creators make a variety of videos.

“There are videos on food, traditional teaching, bead work and our traditional Indigenous ways of life,” said Bruno.

“My content is mainly movie impersonations. You feel that you can be yourself and there is no judgment. I have really gotten positive feedback on my humorous content and impersonations.”

TikTok

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Director of care home with worst COVID-19 death toll in B.C. resigns
Next story
Canada’s ‘long-haulers’ without family doctor need primary care: medical association

Just Posted

On Monday, Feb. 22, Island Health listed Glacier View Secondary on 241 Beacher Drive in Courtenay as having a COVID-19 exposure Feb. 17 and 18. Black Press file photo
Red Deer sets new COVID-19 case record

There are now 565 active cases in Red Deer

File Photo
Sylvan Lake’s pay parking program see highest use in summer 2020

Last summer the program logged its highest revenue and parking session in its four years

Across the province, there are 2,738 active cases of COVID-19, with 18,417 recovered cases. There have been 288 deaths from the virus in Alberta since the beginning of the pandemic. (File photo)
Red Deer has 564 of central zone’s 766 active COVID-19 cases

Government of Alberta identifies 328 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

COVID
Red Deer up to 546 active cases of COVID-19

Province added 380 additional cases Saturday

As of Friday, Alberta has under 10,000 active COVID-19 cases. (Image courtesy CDC)
Red Deer surpasses 500 active COVID-19 cases

212 active COVID-19 cases connected to Olymel outbreak

File photo
QUIZ: How much do you know about literacy and the freedom to read?

The week of Feb. 21 to 27, 2021 is Freedom to Read Week in Canada

The cover of “Hometown Asylum: A History and Memoir of Institutional Care.” (Submitted)
Ponoka-born author writes history of old mental hospital

“Hometown Asylum: A History and Memoir of Institutional Care” covers 1911 to 1971

Jacqueline Buffalo. (Photo submitted)
TikTok connects Indigenous women during pandemic

Maskwacis influencers share their stories

Todd Hirsch. (Image: screenshot)
ATB vice president gives financial forecast to Ponoka chamber

Predictions for reopening of the economy and recovery outlined

The 24/7 Integrated Response Hub is currently located in the Wetaskiwin Civic Building. Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer.
Wetaskiwin business owners concerned over 24/7 Integrated Hub’s impact downtown

Downtown businesses have had loss of customers, threats, increased property damage and break-ins.

Meteor spotted over Edmonton, Alta., on Feb. 22, 2021 by several, who took to social media to share their surveillance camera captures. (@KixxAxe/Twitter)
VIDEO: Fireball meteor streaks across sky, spotted by early-morning risers in Alberta, B.C.

Videos of the quick streak of light flashing across the sky before 6:30 a.m. MST

(Canada Post-Special To The News)
Ontario Canada Post worksite hit by major virus outbreak excluded from inspections

Just this year more than 300 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and one person has died

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at NIH. (Pool/Getty Images/TNS)
Possibility of wearing masks into 2022 to defeat COVID-19: Dr. Fauci

Despite getting vaccinated, masks will be essential

Sarah Palmer holds up a swab before administering a COVID-19 test in late December. The state announced on Tuesday that a variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 had been detected in Alaska for the first time. (Photo by Ben Hohenstatt/Juneau Empire)
Canada’s ‘long-haulers’ without family doctor need primary care: medical association

At least 10 per cent of COVID-19 patients are believed to suffer from symptoms months after their diagnosis

Most Read