Ron Joyce, the co-founder of the Tim Hortons doughnut chain (Canadian Press files)

Tim Hortons co-founder Ron Joyce dies at age 88

The cause of death was not immediately clear

Ron Joyce, the co-founder of the Tim Hortons doughnut chain, has died at the age of 88.

The cause of death was not immediately clear.

The Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington, Ont., and its namesake foundation say in a statement that Joyce’s generosity “has been felt across the country”.

READ MORE: Tim Hortons delivers smiles for YMCA Kids

Joyce donated $7.5 million to support the hospital’s redevelopment and expansion.

Joyce invested in the first Tim Hortons shop in Hamilton in 1964.

According to the Joyce Family Foundation website, he was born in Tatamagouche, N.S., in 1930.

The Canadian Press

