Signage for Tim Hortons is seen outside a Tim Hortons restaurant in Toronto, Friday, March 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Tim Hortons to scrap Roll Up The Rim cups amid COVID-19 fears

Prizes will be handed out online instead

Tim Hortons will scrap part of its annual Roll Up The Rim contest this year as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Canada.

In a Saturday news release, the company said it will nix the contest cups, which players could roll up the rim of to reveal a prize.

“Tim Hortons does not believe it’s the right time for team members in our restaurants to collect rolled up tabs that have been in people’s mouths during this current public health environment,” the company said.

The company said $16 million prizes can still be won digitally, while another $14 million will be available to customers in stores, even if they are not playing.

Drink prizes will be given away in stores at random while bigger prizes like cars, TVs and reward miles will be handed out through the online portion of Roll Up The Rim.

The move comes as Canada records 57 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with the majority in Ontario with 28 and B.C. with 27. In B.C., health officials say they’ve seen their first case of community transmission, along with an outbreak at a North Vancouver care home.

READ MORE: 6 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., including ‘outbreak’ at care home

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CanadaCoronavirusTim Hortons

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 stricken Grand Princess with 237 Canadians on board cleared to dock in California

Just Posted

Alberta RCMP reminds you to wear your seatbelt at all times

‘In 2019, Alberta RCMP issued over 9,000 tickets to vehicle drivers and passengers for not wearing a seatbelt’

Sylvan Lake Wranglers clinch Game 7, heading to division final

The Wrangler beat the Red Deer Viper in Game 7 of the semi-final series

Sylvan Lake celebrating spring’s arrival with The Meltdown

The Meltdown is a re-worked and improved version of last year’s Kites on Ice event

Eckville author pens thoughtful look at faith, religion and God in first book

Clinton Bezan published his first book “Truth Cries Out” in early February

David Thompson High School to house K-12 students

The temporary arrangement allows construction of new high school and elementary school

Morneau says Ottawa will announce support for those quarantined due to COVID-19

‘Our government is planning for every contingency,’ Finance Minister Bill Morneau says

Tim Hortons to scrap Roll Up The Rim cups amid COVID-19 fears

Prizes will be handed out online instead

COVID-19 stricken Grand Princess with 237 Canadians on board cleared to dock in California

At least 57 people in Canada have COVID-19

Online threats, racism causing fear for Indigenous women: MMIWG commissioner

A commissioner wonders if Indigenous women feel any safer with threats levelled during recent anti-pipeline protests

Lacombe family doctors host Town Hall on AB Government changes to doctor pay

Doctors: Changes to complex modifiers will negatively affect patient care

Spokane Chief Beckman scores hat trick in 5-1 win over Rebels

Rebels take on Swift Current Saturday night

Alberta woman home after cruise first presumptive case of new coronavirus

She returned to Alberta on Feb. 21 and isolated herself at her home in the Calgary region

Verdict in two weeks for Calgary father accused of killing daughter

Oluwatosin Oluwafemi is charged with second-degree murder in the death of his daughter Olive Rebekah

Alberta premier says he agrees with survey urging end to daylight time

Jason Kenney says the government will consult with airlines and other affected groups

Most Read