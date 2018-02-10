HARMONY - Michelle Colby, Kayla Williams and Ryan Marchant perform in the Time Machine Rock ‘n Roll Revue last fall. A shortened version of this will be a highlight of the The ‘Time Is Muscle Community Cardiac Awareness Dinner and Show’ set to run Feb. 24th at The Krossing. photo submitted

Time is Muscle event running in support of local cardiac treatment

Event aimed at raising awareness for cardiac catheterization lab in Red Deer

The ‘Time Is Muscle Community Cardiac Awareness Dinner and Show’ hopes to build awareness for a cardiac catheterization lab in Red Deer.

The event, slated for Feb. 24th at The Krossing, features a buffet dinner and a live highlight show from the ‘Time Machine Retro Rock & Roll Revue’ which was staged last fall in the City, as well as a silent auction, 50/50 and other shenanigans, said organizer Harley Hay.

“We are chuffed to put together an abbreviated show from our sold out Time Machine 2 production last October for such a good cause,” said Hay.

Currently, the Red Deer hospital doesn’t have a cardiac catheterization lab – a critical aspect to treating those suffering a heart attack.

Cynthia de Boer of the Red Deer Regional Health Foundation said the people organizing the event want to make it known that they would like to have a cardiac catheterization lab in Red Deer.

She added that the event is purely being organized to raise money for cardiac care.

“The money that we’re raising for cardiology right now is going to things like acute care beds, something called a Pyxis MedStation, which is a really neat automated, medical, prescription-dispensing system, so those are the kinds of things that the money will be used for,” she said.

There has been a growing movement of late in pushing for not just a major hospital expansion or a new hospital for the City, but also for one of these labs to be ultimately set up as well.

Tickets are $65 and are available at: http://www.rdrhfoundation.com/time-is-muscle.

Previous story
Recent RCMP arrests include seizures of fentanyl and carfentanil
Next story
The Woodland’s love has been an adventure of a lifetime

Just Posted

Recent RCMP arrests include seizures of fentanyl and carfentanil

Red Deer RCMP make several arrests

The Woodland’s love has been an adventure of a lifetime

Red Deer couple tells their story in time for Valentine’s Day

Time is Muscle event running in support of local cardiac treatment

Event aimed at raising awareness for cardiac catheterization lab in Red Deer

Red Deer College theatre students stage Major Barbara

The production runs through to Feb. 10th and Feb. 13th to 17th at the Arts Centre

Chinese New Year celebrations set for Feb. 17th at Festival Hall

Event is hosted by the Red Deer District Chinese Community Association

SLIDESHOW: XOX Valentine a hit

The Sylvan Lake Municipal Library held the annual ladies-only evnet Feb. 2

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Former Canucks player ‘Tiger’ Williams accused of sexual assault

Alleged victim reported the incidents while Williams was taking part in a morale trip to Latvia

36 per cent of Canadians surveyed lied about financial matter to partner: poll

Survey found participants aged 18 to 34 were more likely to be victims of financial infidelity — at 47 per cent

BALONEY METER: Is advocating against abortion out of line with the charter?

Justin Trudeau has been firm in defending his government’s new policy on summer-jobs grants

Morris and Lawes open with mixed results in doubles curling at Olympics

Pyeongchang Winter Olympics officially open Friday but Canadians were in competition mode Thursday

Young men shoot viral video playing hockey on frozen B.C. lake

Five guys hike to Lindeman Lake near Chilliwack with skates, sticks and some Molson Canadian

Canadian foursome qualifies for Olympic pursuit

Quartet crack top-60 in women’s biathlon individual sprint race Saturday

United Way of Central Alberta raises over $2 million for annual campaign

Red Deer celebration focused on putting a face on those who directly benefit

Most Read