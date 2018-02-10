Time is Muscle event running in support of local cardiac treatment

HARMONY - Michelle Colby, Kayla Williams and Ryan Marchant perform in the Time Machine Rock ‘n Roll Revue last fall. A shortened version of this will be a highlight of the The ‘Time Is Muscle Community Cardiac Awareness Dinner and Show’ set to run Feb. 24th at The Krossing. photo submitted

The ‘Time Is Muscle Community Cardiac Awareness Dinner and Show’ hopes to build awareness for a cardiac catheterization lab in Red Deer.

The event, slated for Feb. 24th at The Krossing, features a buffet dinner and a live highlight show from the ‘Time Machine Retro Rock & Roll Revue’ which was staged last fall in the City, as well as a silent auction, 50/50 and other shenanigans, said organizer Harley Hay.

“We are chuffed to put together an abbreviated show from our sold out Time Machine 2 production last October for such a good cause,” said Hay.

Currently, the Red Deer hospital doesn’t have a cardiac catheterization lab – a critical aspect to treating those suffering a heart attack.

Cynthia de Boer of the Red Deer Regional Health Foundation said the people organizing the event want to make it known that they would like to have a cardiac catheterization lab in Red Deer.

She added that the event is purely being organized to raise money for cardiac care.

“The money that we’re raising for cardiology right now is going to things like acute care beds, something called a Pyxis MedStation, which is a really neat automated, medical, prescription-dispensing system, so those are the kinds of things that the money will be used for,” she said.

There has been a growing movement of late in pushing for not just a major hospital expansion or a new hospital for the City, but also for one of these labs to be ultimately set up as well.

Tickets are $65 and are available at: http://www.rdrhfoundation.com/time-is-muscle.