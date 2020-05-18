Timeline for fatal crashes involving Canada’s Snowbirds aerobatic team

Timeline for fatal crashes involving Canada’s Snowbirds aerobatic team

The crash of a Snowbird plane in Kamloops, B.C., on May 17 claimed the life of Capt. Jenn Casey, a public affairs officer with the Canadian Forces aerobatic team. The pilot of the jet, Capt. Richard MacDougall, was seriously injured. Here is a timeline of previous fatal crashes involving the Snowbirds.

Oct. 9, 2008: Capt. Bryan Mitchell, 47 of Red Deer, Alta., was killed during a dissimilar formation photo flight at 15 Wing Moose Jaw, Sask,. Sgt. Charles Senecal, a 15 Wing photographer, also died in the crash.

May 18, 2007: Capt. Shawn McCaughey, 31 of Candiac, Quebec was killed during a practice flight at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana. The team’s commanding officer said the plane was flying upside down about 100 metres off the ground in a “routine manoeuvre” when it went down.

Dec. 10, 2004: Capt. Miles Selby, 31 was killed in a midair collision during a routine training flight in Mossbank, Sask. Selby was a native of Tsawwassen, B.C., and a two-year veteran of the aerobatic team.

Dec. 10, 1998: Capt. Michael VandenBos, 29 was killed during a training flight near Moose Jaw, Sask. VandenBos’ plane had clipped the wing of another Snowbird jet. The pilot of the other aircraft wasn’t injured.

Sept. 3, 1989: Capt. Shane Antaya, 26 was killed during an airshow crash at the CNE in Toronto. His plane went down in Lake Ontario after colliding with another aircraft. The pilot of that aircraft was able to safely eject.

May 3, 1978: Capt. Gordon de Jong, 32 was killed during an airshow crash in Grande Prairie, Alta.

June 10, 1972: Capt. Lloyd Waterer, 24 of Nelson, B.C. was killed during an airshow crash in Trenton, Ont.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2020.

The Canadian Press

