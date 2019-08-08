Tips to reduce vehicle-related theft, RCMP

RCMP give a few tips on how to reduce the chance of theft during the summer

RCMP officers across Alberta are reminding residents to keep vehicles locked, especially as temperatures warm up and more people make their way outside.

RCMP say there are more people on the road during warmer months, which potentially leads to an increase in vehicle-related crimes.

More than 3,200 vehicle thefts occurred last summer and there were more than 3,600 reports of thefts from vehicles. These reports were made between June 1 and Aug. 30, 2018, according to RCMP.

“RCMP Alberta urges citizens to report all thefts, no matter the perceived severity. This information can be used in current investigations and can help plan future patrols,” an RCMP press release states.

The month of August is often the busiest month for theft of, and from, vehicles, RCMP say August 2018 was the busiest month for these cases from the year.

Criminal Code-related offences also spike during the month of August, according to RCMP.

“Albertans should remember there are simple changes to their daily routine that can significantly reduce the risk of property crime involving vehicles,” the press release states.

A few crime prevention tips from RCMP include:

· Always remove the keys and lock your vehicle

· Remove all valuables from your vehicle

· Use a steering wheel lock to help reduce the risk of vehicle theft

· Do not leave your windows open when you leave your vehicle

· Park your vehicle in sight and in a well-lit area

· Consider purchasing a vehicle tracking system

· Lock your garage

· Disable power to the garage door if you’re leaving for an extended period of time

The Alberta RCMP social media channels will have further tips and reminders for reducing theft of, and from, vehicles this month.

Albertans are urged to to report all thefts to their RCMP Detachment, no matter the “perceived severity.”

RCMP say the information provided from each report can help plan future patrols.

Follow Megan Roth on Twitter

@MeganSLN
megan.roth@sylvanlakenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Mayor of B.C. fugitives’ hometown says outcome of manhunt ‘devastating’

Just Posted

Boat Launches and Marine Stewardship on Sylvan Lake

The Sylvan Lake Watershed Stewardship Society submits a weekly column about the lake

Young Tees-area eventer earns top-placed Canadian title

Mikayla Hoffman, 15, placed 12th place out of 48 riders

Sylvan Lake Wranglers name head coach

Sylvan Lake’s Pat Garritty was appointed head coach of the Wranglers for the inaugural season

Taste of Markerville put Alberta products on display

The annual event had 40 local suppliers provide food and beverages for appetizers and dinner July 27

Jazz at the Lake returns to Sylvan Lake next weekend

The annual jazz festival is Aug. 16-18 at various locations around town

Bodies of B.C. fugitives believed to have been found in Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were suspects in three homicides in northern B.C.

Motive will be ‘extremely difficult’ to determine in northern B.C. deaths, RCMP say

The bodies of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been found

Manhunt over: A look at the three murder victims found in northern B.C.

The bodies of Chynna Deese, Lucas Fowler and Leonard Dyck were discovered days apart

Mayor of B.C. fugitives’ hometown says outcome of manhunt ‘devastating’

Manitoba RCMP believe they’ve found the bodies of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky

TIMELINE: The hunt for two Port Alberni men who became Canada’s most wanted murder suspects

First deemed missing, Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod were later declared suspects in three homicides

Youth gone missing

Wetaskiwin girl last seen before August long weekend

RCMP find items ‘directly linked’ to B.C. murder suspects on banks of Manitoba river

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schemegelsky are wanted for three deaths

Woman files suit on behalf of Canadians affected by Capital One data breach

Suit seeks compensation for Canadians who applied for credit cards from Capital One between 2005 and 2019

Nobel laureate Toni Morrison dead at 88

She was a giant of modern literature with “’Beloved,’ ‘Song of Solomon’

Most Read