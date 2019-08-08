Tips to reduce vehicle-related theft, RCMP

RCMP give a few tips on how to reduce the chance of theft during the summer

RCMP officers across Alberta are reminding residents to keep vehicles locked, especially as temperatures warm up and more people make their way outside.

RCMP say there are more people on the road during warmer months, which potentially leads to an increase in vehicle-related crimes.

More than 3,200 vehicle thefts occurred last summer and there were more than 3,600 reports of thefts from vehicles. These reports were made between June 1 and Aug. 30, 2018, according to RCMP.

“RCMP Alberta urges citizens to report all thefts, no matter the perceived severity. This information can be used in current investigations and can help plan future patrols,” an RCMP press release states.

The month of August is often the busiest month for theft of, and from, vehicles, RCMP say August 2018 was the busiest month for these cases from the year.

Criminal Code-related offences also spike during the month of August, according to RCMP.

“Albertans should remember there are simple changes to their daily routine that can significantly reduce the risk of property crime involving vehicles,” the press release states.

A few crime prevention tips from RCMP include:

· Always remove the keys and lock your vehicle

· Remove all valuables from your vehicle

· Use a steering wheel lock to help reduce the risk of vehicle theft

· Do not leave your windows open when you leave your vehicle

· Park your vehicle in sight and in a well-lit area

· Consider purchasing a vehicle tracking system

· Lock your garage

· Disable power to the garage door if you’re leaving for an extended period of time

The Alberta RCMP social media channels will have further tips and reminders for reducing theft of, and from, vehicles this month.

Albertans are urged to to report all thefts to their RCMP Detachment, no matter the “perceived severity.”

RCMP say the information provided from each report can help plan future patrols.

