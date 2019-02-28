Tools worth around $3,000 stolen from Sylvan Lake Habitat for Humanity construction site

The construction manager from the site reported the theft to Sylvan Lake RCMP Wednesday

The Habitat for Humanity construction site in Sylvan Lake is reporting a break-in and theft from the tri-plex construction.

The theft of tool, with an estimated cost of between $2,000 and $3,000, was reported to Sylvan Lake RCMP Wednesday.

The tools and equipment taken from the site were necessary for the construction of Sylvan Lake’s first Habitat for Humanity home.

Items that were taken from the construction site, located in the Vista at Riders Ridge, included: table saws, chop saws, nail guns, and other tools.

The construction manager and build partner noticed the break-in when they arrived on the site the morning of Feb. 27.

They said the trailer used to store the tools for the build was found open with the locked pried open.

Habitat for Humanity Red Deer is a charity which supports affordable homeownership for residents in Central Alberta.

The construction of the Sylvan Lake site began in October, 2018.

The tri-plex will be a home to three Sylvan Lake families in need, once construction is competed, which is expected for late summer or early fall this year.

The Sylvan Lake RCMP are investigating the break-in and anyone with information regarding the theft are asked to contact the RCMP directly.