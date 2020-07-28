Chief Public Health Officer of Canada Dr. Theresa Tam speaks at a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Top doctor says ‘upswing’ in Western Canada’s COVID cases is pushing the curve upwards

B.C., Alberta, both seeing cases of the novel coronavirus increase

Canada’s top doctor said she is concerned about a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in the country in recent weeks.

Dr. Theresa Tam said Tuesday (July 28) said the rolling daily average of COVID-19 cases in Canada has risen from 487 cases last week to 496 cases currently.

Tam said the increase was “something we must keep a very close eye on,” but stressed that Canadians must do their part by limiting social interactions.

“The fate of the flattening of the curve is still within each of our hands. If we don’t follow public health measures – have giant parties, crowds, not observing physical distancing or masking or hand hygiene in certain environments – then you are going to see this uptick.”

The increase in cases comes as Canada ha reached 114,597 cases and 8,901 deaths, with 87 per cent of patients having recovered. Many areas of the country are several weeks into a post-COVID reopening, including B.C., which entered Phase 3 last month.

“With an upswing being seen in some of the western provinces, the national curve does have an upward direction to it,” Tam said.

British Columbia has seen daily case counts in the high 20s and low 30s in recent weeks, with provincial officials expressing concerns about large gatherings linked to the spread of the novel coronavirus. Alberta has also seen a spike in COVID-19 cases, with its provincial health officer saying the surge needs to be a “wake-up call” for Albertans.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sylvan Lake’s utility billing deferral program coming to an end in August

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Gulls announce head coach for inaugural season

Jason Chatwood will lead the Gulls through their first WCBL season in 2021

Sylvan Lake’s utility billing deferral program coming to an end in August

On Aug. 31, the deferral program will end for Town-based utility bills

COVID-19: Virus claims eight more lives in Alberta

‘Curve no longer flat’

COVID-19 ‘outbreak impacting two units’ of Red Deer hospital: Alberta Health Services

Visitor restrictions at the Red Deer Regional Hospital to protect patients, staff and physicians

Sylvan Lake’s Yuletide Festival cancelled amid COVID-19 concerns

A number of concerns stemming from COVID-19 sparked the decision to cancel the holiday festival

Top doctor says ‘upswing’ in Western Canada’s COVID cases is pushing the curve upwards

B.C., Alberta, both seeing cases of the novel coronavirus increase

McDonald’s facing bumpy recovery, 2Q sales down 30%

96 per cent of McDonald’s now open worldwide

George Weston loses $255 million in second quarter on COVID-related costs

Net profit decreased to $142 million

Parents divided over sending kids back to school: Poll

23 per cent say they don’t know what they’ll do

’Insane:’ Report details random camping stresses on Alberta wilderness

Many visitors don’t pack garbage out

Protests spreading over mass shooting review decision by Ottawa, Nova Scotia

Protests spreading over mass shooting review decision by Ottawa, Nova Scotia

Warrant alleges N.S. mass shooter was seasoned smuggler of narcotics, U.S. guns

Warrant alleges N.S. mass shooter was seasoned smuggler of narcotics, U.S. guns

Meng defence argues document disclosure wouldn’t harm Canada’s national security

Meng defence argues document disclosure wouldn’t harm Canada’s national security

Environmental law group seeks to stop inquiry into who funds oil critics

Environmental law group seeks to stop inquiry into who funds oil critics

Most Read