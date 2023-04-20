Avril Lavigne confronts a topless protester during the Junos on Monday, March 13, 2023. A climate change advocacy group says the woman who walked on the Juno Awards stage while topless has now sprayed pink paint on the entrance to the prime minister’s office in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Timothy Matwey

Avril Lavigne confronts a topless protester during the Junos on Monday, March 13, 2023. A climate change advocacy group says the woman who walked on the Juno Awards stage while topless has now sprayed pink paint on the entrance to the prime minister’s office in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Timothy Matwey

Topless Junos protester splashes pink paint at PM’s office: climate group

On2Ottawa has posted photos, video to Twitter of the woman tossing a bucket of what appears to be pink paint on the entranceway

A climate change advocacy group says the woman who walked on the Juno Awards stage while topless has now sprayed pink paint on the entrance to the prime minister’s office in Ottawa.

On2Ottawa has posted photos and video to its Twitter account of the woman tossing a bucket of what appears to be pink paint on the entranceway, then posing topless for a photo next to a sign saying, “Demand climate action now!”

A statement from the group says the woman also chained herself to the doorway.

Neither the prime minister’s office nor the Ottawa police immediately provided comment.

Casey Hatherly, who goes by the name Ever, came to national attention last month when she hopped on the Junos stage while Avril Lavigne was introducing a performance.

She was topless and messages written on her upper body included “land back” and “save the Greenbelt,” referring to Ontario’s decision last year to open a protected area of land for housing.

She faces a charge of mischief stemming from the Junos protest and said at the time she had been working with the group On2Ottawa.

The Canadian Press

READ MORE: Charges against topless protester during Juno Awards pending, Edmonton police say

READ MORE: ‘Just tell Avril I’m not mad,’ says topless B.C. Junos protester after being charged

Justin Trudeauprotest

