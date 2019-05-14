Terri-Lynne McClintic, convicted in the death of eight-year-old Woodstock, Ont., girl Victoria Stafford, is escorted into court in Kitchener, Ont., on Wednesday, September 12, 2012 for her trial in an assault on another inmate while in prison. A woman serving a life sentence for the murder of eight-year-old Tori Stafford says her move from a healing lodge to a prison was unfair. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Geoff Robins

Tori Stafford kidnapper wants court to declare her prison transfer unlawful

Victoria Stafford was kidnapped in Woodstock, Ont. in 2009, then raped and murdered

A woman serving a life sentence for the murder of eight-year-old Tori Stafford says her move from a healing lodge back to a prison was unfair.

Lawyers for Terri-Lynn McClintic recently filed an application in Edmonton court asking that the move be declared unlawful.

A judge ruled this week that a review is warranted but additional papers need to be filed before it can proceed.

Victoria Stafford was kidnapped while walking home from school in Woodstock, Ont. in 2009, then raped and murdered.

McClintic and her boyfriend, Michael Rafferty, were convicted of first-degree murder.

The pair made headlines last year when Rafferty was transferred to a medium-security prison and McClintic was moved to a minimum-security healing lodge in Saskatchewan.

After public outcry, McClintic was moved to the maximum-security Edmonton Institution for Women.

The court application says she has since been transferred to Grand Valley Institution for Women near Kitchener, Ont., which is a minimum-medium security facility.

The Canadian Press

